Class A will have new baseball champion as Shanley blanks Century

For the first time since 2017, North Dakota will have a new Class A high school baseball champion thanks to Fargo Shanley’s 2-0 win over Bismarck Century Thursday in the opening round of the state tournament in Mandan.
Dylan Erholtz scattered five hits and drove in two runs to win a pitching duel with Century’s Ryan Keup, who also scattered five hits.
Without a state tournament in 2020, Century entered this year’s event as the two-time defending state champion and the only team in the field with a losing record. But they put up a game fight.
“It was a great game. Our pitcher did what we asked him to do and we just needed a couple timely hits. We left too many guys on,” Century coach Kent Schweigert said. “They got some in the gap and between us, that was the difference.”
Timing hitting certainly had a lot to do with it as neither team had a player with multiple hits.
Keup survived a mess not of his own making in the first inning. A fielding error at shortstop and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by his catcher left two on with two outs. Keup got Alan Leininger looking to end the threat.
Century’s Noah Riedinger doubled to center field in the second but was stranded. The Patriots put runners on second and/or third two more times, including the seventh.
Keup and Erholtz battled through three scoreless innings allowing just three total hits before Shanley broke the scoreless tie with three straight two-out hits in the fourth.
Calvin Clasen singled to right and went to second on a balk. He scored the game’s first run on Matt Hulstein’s double to left. Erholtz then staked himself to a 2-0 lead with a single to left.
Erholtz said the game was a little redemption for the Deacons’ semifinal loss to Century in 2019.
“It feels great knowing we knocked off the team that beat us last time in the playoffs,” Erholtz said. “I didn’t feel like I had my best but every time I step on the field I feel we have a great chance to win.”
Erholtz got in a little jam in the seventh when pinch-hitters Tyler Kleinjan and Luke Pengilly had back-to-back singles to open the seventh. But Gavin Lill bunted into a fielder’s choice and Erholtz got the next two batters on a flyout and groundout. He struck out three batters.
Keup struck out three and got eight batters on flyouts.
The Deacons (26-5) will play the first semifinal Friday, while Century (16-18) plays today’s first consolation game.