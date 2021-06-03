Class A will have new baseball champion as Shanley blanks Century

For the first time since 2017, North Dakota will have a new Class A high school baseball champion thanks to Fargo Shanley’s 2-0 win over Bismarck Century Thursday in the opening round of the state tournament in Mandan.

Dylan Erholtz scattered five hits and drove in two runs to win a pitching duel with Century’s Ryan Keup, who also scattered five hits.

Without a state tournament in 2020, Century entered this year’s event as the two-time defending state champion and the only team in the field with a losing record. But they put up a game fight.

“It was a great game. Our pitcher did what we asked him to do and we just needed a couple timely hits. We left too many guys on,” Century coach Kent Schweigert said. “They got some in the gap and between us, that was the difference.”

Timing hitting certainly had a lot to do with it as neither team had a player with multiple hits.

Keup survived a mess not of his own making in the first inning. A fielding error at shortstop and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by his catcher left two on with two outs. Keup got Alan Leininger looking to end the threat.