Chiefs rally in seventh to earn split with Govs

Cade Feeney had another monster night for Bismarck.

In the first game, the North Dakota State commit went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. The hard-throwing right-hander also pitched the first three innings, allowing only two singles with four strikeouts.

In the second game, Feeney collected his second triple of the night. He also singled, walked and drove in a run.

Weikum had five hits and five RBIs on the night with triples in both games. In the opener, Connor Hanson finished 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs.

The Govs (22-10) are back in action today, traveling to Dickinson to face the Roughriders. The games do not count in the statewide standings. On Thursday, Bismarck will either play at Fargo Post 400 in a pair of non-counters, or head to Grand Forks for a single game to determine the 2 and 3 seeds for next week's state tournament. The Govs are 10-5 in statewide competition. West Fargo is 7-5 with four to play. Bismarck holds the tiebreaker on West Fargo if they're tied when the regular season ends.

The Chiefs (15-23) close out the regular season on Wednesday with a doubleheader at West Fargo. Mandan will have to play its way into the state tournament via the play-in game on Saturday in Fargo against Post 400.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

