Century and Bismarck's baseball teams have not had regular seasons to remember, but with time winding down, their matchup Tuesday was crucial for providing momentum into the postseason.

Riding an offensive explosion in the first game and a well-pitched game and timely hits in Game 2, Century swept Bismarck, 14-1 and 5-3.

"In the first game, we showed up and swung our bats well and we had good focus," Century coach Kent Schweigert said. "It always starts on the mound. Our pitchers did a good job of limiting opportunities for Bismarck."

The Patriots took their first lead four batters into the doubleheader, and never gave it up.

A bloop single by Parker Sagsveen was followed by a RBI-triple roped into the right-center gap by Carter Krueger, who had a monster game with three extra-base hits, a walk, two runs and two RBIs.

Century starter Zac Brackin ensured Bismarck's offense started slowly by striking out the first three hitters he faced, and the Patriots were off and running.

"We scored a lot of runs with two outs," Schweigert said. "Especially in the first game, we had some good at-bats. Carter had a good day at the plate, he was hitting the ball hard."

Brackin didn't have much trouble with Bismarck's offense. The Demons touched him up for just a single run thanks to a double by Cole Jahner and a single by Tanner Groseclose in the fourth, their only two hits of the game.

Brackin finished five innings for the Patriots, surrendering three hits, the one run, and four walks while striking out nine.

"We've been waiting for our starters to come along, and now we're throwing more strikes and making other teams put the ball in play," Schweigert said. "Early in the year, we were hurting ourselves a lot, and now we're starting to play better in the field and our pitchers are throwing more strikes."

After going quiet in the second, Century's offense got going again in the third and didn't slow down much after.

Led by Krueger'd 2-for-4 day with a triple, and double from Max Vig, the Patriots tagged Bismarck starter Tate Schaner for two runs in the third, another in the fourth, and four in the fifth. Every batter in the Century lineup had at least one hit.

"Definitely was huge, I came in looking for a pitch I wanted to take, and I found it and got it early," Krueger said. "Just another day at the park."

The Demons unraveled in the sixth. Relief pitcher Ty Sanders walked four straight batters and got a quick hook from Bismarck coach Scott Kinnischtzke. Carson Braun entered next, but Century scored five times in the inning.

"Definitely big that we're coming around as a team," Krueger said. "Beginning of the season was rough, I don't think we were all on the same page, but this is when you want to be hot."

Game 2 was a pitcher's duel for much of the game.

Century's Gavin Lill and Bismarck's both threw well.

Lill fanned seven in a complete-game effort, allowing three runs on five hits.

Kalfell went all seven for the Demons, permitting five runs on six hits with two strikeouts. Both pitchers walked just one batter.

The teams traded their first two runs in the third and the top of the fourth. Bismarck took its first lead of the day with a two-spot in the bottom of the third. The Patriots scored once each in the third and fourth.

The game-deciding inning turned out to be the top of the sixth.

After allowing Kalfell to rack up multiple quick innings, the Patriots slowed down their approach and made Kalfell work.

"In the second game, we had some timely at-bats," Schweigert said. "Their pitcher was throwing well, and he hadn't thrown a lot of pitches, so we were telling the kids we needed better at-bats and to put the ball in play, and that's what we did.

"We were making him throw more strikes, we were better at the plate, and he had to throw a lot of pitches in that inning."

That was to their benefit, as they put together a three-run inning behind doubles from Tyler Kleinjan and Lill and run-scoring at-bats by Krueger and Charlie Vig, along with Lill driving in a run with his extra-base hit.

"My first two at-bats, I was trying to get on, but with it being later on in the game, I was just trying to be a team player and have us win as a team," Krueger said. "With guys on, I just wanted to do my part."

Bismarck fought back in the seventh, scratching out a run behind two infield hits and an error off a grounder to short by Tanner Groseclose.

With Lill on the ropes, and the go-ahead run at the plate for the eighth and ninth hitters in Bismarck's order, Sanders struck out looking and was tossed for arguing the strike-three pitch. Helm struck out swinging to end Bismarck's comeback hopes.

"We had a pitcher ready to come in, but we hurt ourselves defensively, so it wasn't on Gavin," Schweigert said. "He was probably on his last batter, then he got some big strikeouts and competed to the end.

"We talked after the game that while we had some adversity in that last inning, we stayed focused and worked through it. That might not have happened later in the year."

The win puts the Patriots in position to bid for a jump out of the play-in games, depending on how their games go against Mandan on Thursday and other results from the week.

"You never know, but we'll go into those games and play hard," Schweigert said. "We'll give it our best and see what happens. It's crazy how things can move around in the final week. We just need to be ready to go."

"We'll take it as just another game," Krueger said. "Another day, another game, we just have to come to the park ready to win."