Century, Schweigert holding out hope of taking the field

On paper, the Century High baseball team appeared poised for a pretty serious run at a 3-peat.

Unfortunately, the Patriots, like everybody else, have been prevented from getting on the diamond.

With their three ace pitchers returning -- Cade Feeney, Connor Hanson, Skyler Riedinger -- Century would’ve been the team to beat. Instead, they’re the team that's bored.

“Some of these kids compete 12 months out of the year, then boom, it gets taken right out from underneath them,” Century baseball coach Kent Schweigert said. “It’s not just the physical part, there’s the mental side as well. They wake up and think, ‘what am I going to do today?’ We try to keep them as positive and upbeat as we can.”

The spring sports season remains suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. With each passing day hope fades, but Schweigert remains upbeat.

“We try to be as positive as we can,” Schweigert said. “We know if we do come back it’s going to be a shorter season. We want to make sure we have some plans in place.”

With Feeney, Hanson and Riedinger, pitching would not be a problem. All three registered sub-1.00 earned run averages last season. Connor Weikum, another senior, also possesses a quality arm.