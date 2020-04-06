Century, Schweigert holding out hope of taking the field

On paper, the Century High baseball team appeared poised for a pretty serious run at a 3-peat.
Unfortunately, the Patriots, like everybody else, have been prevented from getting on the diamond.
With their three ace pitchers returning -- Cade Feeney, Connor Hanson, Skyler Riedinger -- Century would’ve been the team to beat. Instead, they’re the team that's bored.
“Some of these kids compete 12 months out of the year, then boom, it gets taken right out from underneath them,” Century baseball coach Kent Schweigert said. “It’s not just the physical part, there’s the mental side as well. They wake up and think, ‘what am I going to do today?’ We try to keep them as positive and upbeat as we can.”
The spring sports season remains suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. With each passing day hope fades, but Schweigert remains upbeat.
“We try to be as positive as we can,” Schweigert said. “We know if we do come back it’s going to be a shorter season. We want to make sure we have some plans in place.”
With Feeney, Hanson and Riedinger, pitching would not be a problem. All three registered sub-1.00 earned run averages last season. Connor Weikum, another senior, also possesses a quality arm.
“We were looking for another good year, but the other teams are always getting better too,” Schweigert said. “Those seniors, a lot of them, have contributed since their sophomore years. We know what we’re going to get from them in the field, but you also look for leadership from your seniors. This group has that.”
During the shutdown of the spring season, players and coaches are restricted in what they can do together. Schweigert said he and his assistant coaches have been in contact with players, but that is the extent of it.
“They’re doing some workouts, throwing some bullpens, taking some swings with that bat, but it’s difficult from a facilities standpoint because there’s nothing open for them to use,” Schweigert said. “They’re not just sitting around. They’re trying to stay active and get some things accomplished but it’s challenging.
“We have a lot of three-sport athletes. They’re used to getting up in the morning, going to school then going to practice or a game. They like being busy. They’re not used to sitting around doing nothing.”
Century would have been the favorite in the West Region, but it would not have been a cakewalk. Williston, last season’s WDA regular-season champion, returned two all-conference players -- Garret Hill and Camdin Miller. Dickinson (Kobe Krenz, Troy Berg) also brought back two all-West Region performers after qualifying for state, while state tournament runner-up Minot returned a large chunk of its roster.
Instead, they’re all left to wait and wonder.
“Sports are such a big thing in people’s lives. Being able to watch amateur athletes run around and compete, it’s one of the best things going,” Schweigert said.
He’s hoping to get a season with his team, even if it’s shortened.
“We have a great group to work with. I was really looking forward to being around those kids,” Schweigert said. “They’re good people, good citizens. They’re the kinds of kids you want representing your school.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
