Century riding seven-game heater into state tournament in Jamestown

Century's late-season surge came at the perfect time.

A couple weeks ago, it looked like the Patriots were a long shot to last past the West Region tournament. The Patriots were 7-10 in mid-May and struggling.

A couple weeks later, the Patriots have won seven in a row, including a West Region tournament championship.

The reason for the turnaround was simple.

"As the year has gone on our pitching has gotten better and better," Century coach Kent Schweigert said. "The biggest thing is, they started throwing more strikes and not issuing walks."

That played into what Schweigert believed was a strength of the roster.

"I thought we'd be pretty solid defensively and I thought we'd swing the bats pretty well," Schweigert said. "Pitching has been our biggest area of improvement we've had throughout the season."

Carson Motschenbacher, Luke Pengilly and Gavin Lill each pitched into at least the fifth inning in their West Region tournament starts. Motschenbacher came up one out short of a complete game. Seth Dietz, the Patriots' regular shortstop, pitched in relief in all three of the games. Zac Brackin pitched twice in the tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

While the Patriots don't have anything like the three-headed pitching monster of Cade Feeney Skyler Riedinger and Connor Hanson, who led them to back-to-back state tournament titles in 2018 and 2019, Schweigert has several arms he can deploy.

"No doubt it's pitching staff by committee," Schweigert said. "If someone isn't doing the job, we'll run another arm out there."

Century (14-10) will play the first quarterfinal game at Jack Brown Stadium Thursday, facing Fargo Shanley (14-6) at 11:30 a.m. It's the second year in a row the Patriots have faced the Deacons at state. Shanley won last year. Century is the higher seed this time around.

"The No. 4 seed doesn't mean anything at the state tournament," Schweigert said.

Century has several players with big-game experience, most notably their six-player senior class of Dietz, Motschenbacher, Pengilly, Joe LaDuke, Noah Riedinger and Isaiah Pagimula.

"A lot of them played last year and got some experience. They've been around the game quite a bit," Schweigert said. "It's a fun group to work with. They're good kids. They come to practice ready to work. They understand the game and cheer for each other."

Before last week, Dickinson (23-3) was regarded as the team to beat. It may be more of a toss-up now in the eight-team field, which features teams from six different towns.

Century's been playing with a must-win mentality for a couple of weeks which could give the Patriots an edge.

"We needed some big wins late in the year and our kids stepped up and got those wins," Schweigert said. "We started clicking at the right time. It's amazing what confidence can do."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

