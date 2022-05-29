Century ran the gauntlet, beat three state-tournament teams to win West Region title

Century ran the gauntlet in winning the West Region baseball tournament at Mandan Municipal Ballpark.

The Patriots' three wins came over the teams who will join them in Jamestown for the state Class A tournament, beginning Thursday at Jack Brown Stadium.

Century topped Jamestown 7-5 Thursday, top-seeded Dickinson 8-3 on Friday before outlasting Minot in a 12-9 slugfest Saturday night in the championship game.

Not bad for a team which entered the tournament 11-10 on the season.

"It definitely feels good going into state with the number one seed," said rubber-armed relief pitcher Seth Dietz, who pitched in all three games for Century. "I'm not saying nobody believed in us, but in our region, I don't think anybody thought we would do this. We were probably overlooked by some teams, but we played our best when it mattered most."

Century, which entered the West Region as the No. 4 seed in the West, will face Fargo Shanley (14-6) Thursday in the first game in Jamestown, set for 11:30 a.m.

"If we keep playing like we did this weekend, I think we can beat anybody," said Dietz, who will play baseball at Williston State College next season. "We're confident right now. Hopefully, we can just keep it going."

The Patriots outlasted Minot in the 2-hour, 29-minute tournament finale on Saturday night. Century won despite allowing 17 Magician hits. However, it was the Patriots that scored at least one run in every inning and never gave up the lead.

"The big thing was, we always kept the lead. Minot kept coming at us, but we didn't give it up," Century head coach Kent Schweigert said. "Our kids were excited to play and I think that showed. We made some plays when we needed them and I thought our baserunning was really, really good. We put a lot of pressure on the teams we were playing all weekend long with how well we ran the bases."

Century had plenty of traffic on the base paths as well. The Patriots pounded out 12 hits, drew five walks and had another batter hit by a pitch.

TJ Olson led the way out of the 8-hole. The sophomore second baseman singled three times, the first one on a bunt, and had two RBIs. Gavin Lill, Century's starting pitcher, and Joe LaDuke added two hits each.

"We had 18 guys and we told them everybody's gotta be ready," Schweigert said. "Everybody seemed to do something. It was a good team effort, really from the first game to the last."

Dietz more than played his part, working in relief all three games and playing shortstop when he wasn't on the slab.

"My arm's hanging a little bit, but I just tried to push through it," he said. "I'm a lot more comfortable coming in relief instead of starting. I feel like I can help the team the most in that role and that's what it's all about."

Dietz worked 2 1/3 innings before handing off to Zac Brackin, who got the last two outs.

"Seth has kinda come on late in the season for us. He comes in and shuts teams down," Schweigert said. "He did a really nice job for us. He was getting a little tired there so Zac came in and retired the final two."

No out was easy against Minot, particularly against the top of the order.

Kellan Burke, just a freshman, went 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Leadoff batter Morgan Nygaard, 3-hole hitter Jonas Bubach and clean-up man Hunter Ruzicka had three hits each as both teams made plenty of hard contact on a beautiful 75-degree day.

"With the spring we had, we deserved a weekend like this. It was beautiful," Schweigert said. "I'm just really happy for the kids. This is a big achievement, no question about it, and they earned it."

DICKINSON 5, MANDAN 2

Top-seeded Dickinson got six innings on the mound from pitcher Isaac Daley and never trailed in a 5-2 win over Mandan.

With Mandan losing, it meant the No. 2 (Legacy) and 3 (Braves) seeds from the West Region did not make state.

Daley allowed just two runs on five hits with six strikeouts as the Midgets improved to 25-3 with the win. Daley also had two hits and drove in a run.

McCoy Keller had had two doubles and an RBI for the Braves. Keller also pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings on the mound in relief of Lucas Burgum.

JAMESTOWN 8, LEGACY 0

Second-seeded Legacy lost for the second straight game and was held to three hits by two Jamestown pitchers.

Payton Hochhalter started and Thomas Newman finished for the Blue Jays, who earned the right to play at the state tournament on their home field.

Connor Hoyt had two hits, one a double, and two RBIs for the Blue Jays. Hochhalter and Carson Orr also added a pair of knocks. Orr doubled and drove in one.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

