Century capitalizes on Jamestown's mistakes, Dickinson, Legacy, Minot also win

Century capitalized on some shaky Jamestown defense to advance to the West Region tournament semifinals.

Down 3-1, the Patriots scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning, aided by three Blue Jay errors, on their way to a 7-5 victory.

Carson Motschenbacher finished one out shy of a shutout for the Patriots, who face top-seeded Dickinson today at 4 p.m. in the semifinals.

"At tournament time, you just have to find a way," said Century coach Kent Schweigert. "It was a grind. We started putting the ball in play and took advantage of the mistakes they made."

Jamestown, which led 3-0 after three first-inning runs, were charged with six errors in the game.

"Jamestown had been playing really well," Schweigert said. "This was a toss-up game."

Motschenbacher settled in after the shaky start. He allowed just one run over the final 5 2/3 innings before Seth Dietz got the last out of the game to pick up the save.

"That's about as many pitches as he's thrown all year (96)," Schweigert said of the senior right-hander. "He made some big pitches and did a really nice job for us."

Carter Krueger led the Patriots offensively, going 2-for-3 including a triple in the second. He later scored. Krueger also had a run-scoring single in the Patriots' five-run third. Noah Riedinger added an RBI-double in the uprising and later scored on a Jamestown error.

"The bottom of our lineup actually got that rally going," Schweigert said. "We had a lot of kids chip in. That's what you need."

Jackson Walters went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Blue Jays. Connor Hoyt added two hits, including a double.

Dickinson 11, St. Mary's 0

Troy Berg ended the opening game early with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Berg finished with four RBIs total for the 23-2 Midgets.

Carson Weiler went all five innings for the Midgets, allowing just two singles.

Legacy 11, Williston 0

Legacy scored five in the first and six in the second en route to five-inning win over Williston.

Marcus Butts had a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning for the Sabers, who improved to 17-6. Carter Klipfel followed with a triple and Luke Welk doubled to make it 5-0 five batters into the game.

Legacy pitcher Wyatt Kraft sailed through five innings, allowing just three hits to earn the win.

Minot 5, Mandan 4

Minot scored all five its run in the top of the fifth to rally past Mandan 5-4 in the final game Thursday.

The Braves led 3-0 through four innings.

Tyler Buchanan gave Minot a complete-game effort on the mound. He allowed nine hits and struck out five.

Morgan Nygaard and Kellan Burke had two hits each for the Magicians.

Lucas Burgum had three of Mandan's nine hits. Avery Bogner had two.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

