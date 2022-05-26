 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Century capitalizes on Jamestown's mistakes, Dickinson, Legacy, Minot also win

052722-spt-west-region-baseball

Century shortstop Seth Dietz throws to first to complete a double play in the sixth inning of Thursday's quarterfinal game against Jamestown at the West Region Tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Century capitalized on some shaky Jamestown defense to advance to the West Region tournament semifinals.

Down 3-1, the Patriots scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning, aided by three Blue Jay errors, on their way to a 7-5 victory.

Carson Motschenbacher finished one out shy of a shutout for the Patriots, who face top-seeded Dickinson today at 4 p.m. in the semifinals.

"At tournament time, you just have to find a way," said Century coach Kent Schweigert. "It was a grind. We started putting the ball in play and took advantage of the mistakes they made."

Jamestown, which led 3-0 after three first-inning runs, were charged with six errors in the game.

"Jamestown had been playing really well," Schweigert said. "This was a toss-up game."

Motschenbacher settled in after the shaky start. He allowed just one run over the final 5 2/3 innings before Seth Dietz got the last out of the game to pick up the save.

"That's about as many pitches as he's thrown all year (96)," Schweigert said of the senior right-hander. "He made some big pitches and did a really nice job for us."

Carter Krueger led the Patriots offensively, going 2-for-3 including a triple in the second. He later scored. Krueger also had a run-scoring single in the Patriots' five-run third. Noah Riedinger added an RBI-double in the uprising and later scored on a Jamestown error.

"The bottom of our lineup actually got that rally going," Schweigert said. "We had a lot of kids chip in. That's what you need."

Jackson Walters went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Blue Jays. Connor Hoyt added two hits, including a double.

Dickinson 11, St. Mary's 0

Troy Berg ended the opening game early with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Berg finished with four RBIs total for the 23-2 Midgets.

Carson Weiler went all five innings for the Midgets, allowing just two singles.

Legacy 11, Williston 0

Legacy scored five in the first and six in the second en route to five-inning win over Williston.

Marcus Butts had a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning for the Sabers, who improved to 17-6. Carter Klipfel followed with a triple and Luke Welk doubled to make it 5-0 five batters into the game.

Legacy pitcher Wyatt Kraft sailed through five innings, allowing just three hits to earn the win.

Minot 5, Mandan 4

Minot scored all five its run in the top of the fifth to rally past Mandan 5-4 in the final game Thursday.

The Braves led 3-0 through four innings.

Tyler Buchanan gave Minot a complete-game effort on the mound. He allowed nine hits and struck out five.

Morgan Nygaard and Kellan Burke had two hits each for the Magicians.

Lucas Burgum had three of Mandan's nine hits. Avery Bogner had two.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Dickinson 11, St. Mary’s 0

St. Mary’s;000;00;--;0;2;2

Dickinson;320;24;--;11;6;2

Kayden Larson, Easton Heinert (4) and Logan Herman. Carson Weiler and Landon Olson. W—Weiler. L—Krieg. HR—Dickinson: Troy Berg.

Highlights: St. Mary’s – Tommy Kraljic 1-2; Hank Barry 1-2. Dickinson – Jace Kovash 1-3 2 R, RBI; Berg 2-3 HR, 4 RBI; Drew Kovash 1-3 2 RBI; Jadon Bast 1-3 R: Britton Cranston 1-2 R Weiler 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 SO.

Records: Dickinson 23-2; St. Mary’s 10-16.

Jamestown;300;100;0;--;5;9;6

Century;015;010;x;--;7;7;1

Payton Hochhalter and Max Fronk. Carson Motschennbacher, Seth Dietz (7) and Maxon Vig. W—Motschenbacher. L—Hochhalter. Save—Dietz.

Highlights: Jamestown – Connor Hoyt 2-4 2B, R; Jackson Walters 2-4 2 RBI; Hochhalter 1-4, 6 IP, 7 H, 7 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO; Reagan Sortland 2-4 R, RBI; Gage Orr 1-3; Max Fronk 1-3 RBI. Century – Gavin Hill 1-4 R; Joe LaDuke 1-3; Carson Motschenbacher 0-2 2 R, 6 2/3 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Carter Krueger 2-3 3B, RBI, 2 R; Noah Riedinger 1-3 2B, RBI; Seth Dietz 1-3 2B, RBI; Luke Pengilly 1-3; Vig 0-2 RBI.

Records: Century 13-10; Jamestown 11-11.

Legacy 11, Williston 0, 5 innings

Williston;000;00;--;0;3;0

Legacy;560;0x;--;11;7;0

Kadin Finders, Hunters Mapes (4) and Christian Combs. Wyatt Kraft and Marcus Butts. W—Kraft. L—Finders.

Highlights: Williston – Haden Bergstrom 1-2; Ashton Collings 1-2; Sawyer Hanson 1-1. Legacy -- Lucas Vasey 1-2 3B, 2 R, BB; Isaac Pegors 0-1 2 R; Marcus Butts 1-1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB; Carter Klipfel 1-2 3B, 3 RBI, R; Luke Welk 2-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Mitchell 1-3 R, RBI, R; Ben Watson 0-1 R, RBI; Wyatt Kraft 1-3 3B, 3 RBI, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 SO, 1 BB.

Records: Legacy 17-6; Williston 12-14.

Minot 5, Mandan 4

Minot;000;050;0;--;5;9;1

Mandan;021;100;0;--;4;9;1

Tyler Buchanan and Kellan Burke. Avery Bogner, McCoy Keller (5) and Isaac Huettl. W—Buchanan. L—Bogner.

Highlights: Minot – Morgan Nygaard 2-4 R; Burke 2-3 2 2B, R, RBI; Jonas Bubach 2-4 R, RBI, Hunter Ruzicka 1-3 R; Parker Hann 1-3 R, RBI, Buchanan 7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 SO. Mandan – Avery Bogner 2-4 R, RBI; Lucas Burgum 3-4 2B; Isaac Huettl 1-3; Luke Darras 1-2 R; Regan Schlosser 1-3 R; Stetson Kuntz 1-3 RBI.

Records: Minot 11-12; Mandan 17-6.

