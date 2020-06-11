Capitals take pitchers' duel from A's

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kade Trottier says there's nothing esoteric about his pitching philosophy.

His advocates throwing strikes, keeping the pitch count down and keeping his defense busy.

That formula worked well enough on Thursday to give the Bismarck Capitals a 2-0 nine-inning baseball victory over the Mandan A's in Mandan. Only 1:51 was needed to complete the crisply-played contest.

Results of the second game were not made available to the Tribune at press time.

Trottier, making his first pitching appearance of the spring, pitched exactly the type of game he desires. He walked one, struck out four, hit a batter, surrendered only one hit and permitted just one runner to advance beyond first base.

He expended just 84 pitches in his eight innings of toil, firing 54 strikes.

Trottier, who was an "every once in awhile" pitcher for the Capitals last season, worked like he was intimately familiar with the demands of the pitching mound.

"I was just waiting for my moment; that was today. ... What happened today is all you can ask for," he said.