BSC takes big step toward Mon-Dak title in opening weekend

With 20 conference games still to play, it's too early to say BSC has this year's Mon-Dak title in the bag.

However, after a 4-0 road sweep against fellow conference power Miles Community College last weekend, the Mystics are clearly in pole position.

At 17-1 overall, and owning the top batting average in NJCAA Division II (.431), the Mystics have a lot going for them. Still, coach Michael Keeran said his team is not looking too far ahead.

"We do try to have a one-game-at-a-time mentality, but our guys know what's going on. We've talked about winning championships and putting ourselves in position to do great things," Keeran said. "There's a scoreboard for a reason. We set goals going into the season about what we want to accomplish."

In their season-opening trip to Arizona, they wanted to go at least 9-2. They went 10-1. Last weekend against Miles, it was win the series. Instead, they swept, handing the Pioneers their first 0-4 set since joining the Mon-Dak.

"To do that on their home field, in four close games, says a lot about our guys," Keeran said. "We have a lot of competitive guys that know how to win."

The Mystics' 1 through 5 hitters have done much of the damage through the first portion of the season, but the entire lineup contributed in Montana.

Alex Schimke, a Minot product, led the way out of the 8-hole, going 7-for-11 to raise his batting average to .500 for the season.

"It seemed like Alex was on base all weekend," Keeran said. "Both teams are really good 1-5 in their lineup. We thought it could come down to which team’s 6-9 hitters did better.

"Schimke had a great weekend. Kyler Stenberg hit a big home run out of the 9-hole. Trenton Duchscherer had a walkoff hit out of the 7-hole. Isaac Sherrill had three hits out of the 6-hole. We had a lot of guys make big contributions."

Same was true on the mound. Ace Carter Rost fired a complete game in the opener. Marcos Palacios had to leave his Game 2 start due to injury, but Mitch Sand and Kyle Leapaldt were solid in relief.

Mac Bierman and Mike Hallquist gave the Mystics 11 strong innings in Sunday's doubleheader before Leapaldt and Tommy Wellens closed it out.

"We had a lot of good pitching performances against a quality team," Keeran said. "Miles has a good lineup, but our guys threw the ball really well."

The Mystics are scheduled to host a midweek doubleheader Thursday at 1 and 3 p.m. against Northland Community and Technical College at Haaland Field before resuming Mon-Dak play over the weekend against Dakota College-Bottineau (3-5).

The Mon-Dak race could turn into more than just a two-horse race between BSC and Miles. Williston is off to a sparkling 18-4 start. The Tetons are tied for fourth in batting average in NJCAA Division II at .367. However, the Mystics still are unmatched when it comes to sky-high batting averages.

Leadoff man Jace Dew ranks fifth in the country at .556. Teammates Nash Crowell (.519) and Mike Hallquist (.500) rank ninth and 12th, respectively. Kyle Leapaldt (.491) and Logan Grant (.483) also are in the top 20 nationally.

"Williston is much improved and Dawson is always tough," Keeran said. "Our guys understand there's still a lot of baseball left to be played. It's been a really good start for us, but we're not sitting around patting ourselves on the back. We need to keep getting better and our guys will put in the work required to do that."

