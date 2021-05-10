BSC sweeps to Mon-Dak baseball tournament title

Bismarck State College swept right through the Mon-Dak Conference tournament, ending it with a title.
The Mystics defeated No. 6-ranked Miles Community College for the second day in a row, this time 8-6 at Williston's Aafedt Stadium, to cap off a 3-0 run through the six-team field.
In the tournament, which included a wash out on Saturday due to rain, the Mystics outscored their opponents 34-20.
"We beat the 3-seed (Dawson) and the 1-seed (Miles) twice," BSC head coach Michael Keeran said. "We didn't get any freebies. We really earned it."
After BSC took the lead 8-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Mitch Sand worked a clean seventh and ace Carter Rost slammed the door with two clean frames in the eighth and ninth to seal the win.
The Mystics have won nine straight games and 14 of their last 15 overall.
"I thought we had a good chance to compete for it, but to sweep through it, that was a great accomplishment by our team," Keeran said. "That tournament was full of good teams. I'm super proud of our guys. We played really well."
Sand earned the win, working 2 2/3 innings, allowing just one run. Rost pinned it down with two shutout innings, including three strikeouts.
BSC's pitchers worked around a lot of baserunners. Miles, which has 41 wins on the season, pounded out 16 hits.
"Miles is a great hitting team. To give up 16 hits, you think they're probably going to score more than six, but we played some good defense, and some really good outfield defense. We were able to work out of some jams and minimize damage," Keeran said. "It was a back and forth game. We had some timely hitting, and then those last three innings, it was really good job by Mitch and Carter to close it out."
Caden Headlee led the way offensively for the Mystics. The freshman from Fargo went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. He produced run-scoring hits in the first and fifth innings and a sac-fly RBI in the third.
Logan Grant went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI. Kyle Leapaldt contributed an RBI double.
The Mystics scored double figures (10 and 16 runs) in their first two tournament games, but Monday was more about small ball.
"We ran the bases well. Had some timely hits. Just played winning baseball, I thought," Keeran said. "This team has proven, especially the last few weeks, we can win games a number of different ways."
The Mystics, now 24-8 on the season, advance to the four-team Region XIII tournament Saturday and Sunday in Rosemount, Minn. BSC is the No. 1 seed for the double-elimination tournament and will face Dawson on Friday. Miles takes on Dakota Community Technical College (Minn.) in the other game.
"We're excited to still be playing and we feel really good about how we're playing," Keeran said. "We're a confident team right now. We're looking forward to next weekend."
