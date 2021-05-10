BSC sweeps to Mon-Dak baseball tournament title

"Miles is a great hitting team. To give up 16 hits, you think they're probably going to score more than six, but we played some good defense, and some really good outfield defense. We were able to work out of some jams and minimize damage," Keeran said. "It was a back and forth game. We had some timely hitting, and then those last three innings, it was really good job by Mitch and Carter to close it out."

Caden Headlee led the way offensively for the Mystics. The freshman from Fargo went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. He produced run-scoring hits in the first and fifth innings and a sac-fly RBI in the third.

Logan Grant went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI. Kyle Leapaldt contributed an RBI double.

The Mystics scored double figures (10 and 16 runs) in their first two tournament games, but Monday was more about small ball.

"We ran the bases well. Had some timely hits. Just played winning baseball, I thought," Keeran said. "This team has proven, especially the last few weeks, we can win games a number of different ways."