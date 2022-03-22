BSC sweeps pair in the wind, improves record to 13-1

Bismarck State College heads into Mon-Dak Conference play with nearly a perfect record.

The Mystics swept Minnesota Post Grad on Tuesday in the wind at Legacy High School to finish nonconference play at 13-1.

The Mystics scored 21 runs in 12 innings on Tuesday, but that was actually under their average. Through 14 games, BSC is hitting nearly .500 as a team and is scoring 12.1 runs per game.

They've been nearly as good as the mound. BSC pitchers have allowed just 29 runs through 14 games. The Mystics' run differential is plus-141.

"I've really liked our team's ability to adapt. I think we've done a good job finding different ways to win," BSC head coach Michael Keeran said. "Offensively, we're very talented. We have a lot of guys that are swinging the bats really well right now.

"On the mound, we've had a lot of guys step up. Last season, we had some ups and downs pitching-wise. Basically all of our arms from last season, except for two or three guys, are back. They've improved. They're pitching with confidence and the results have been really good so far."

The Mystics defeated Minnesota Post Grad 8-4 and 13-2 on Tuesday. It was sunny, the temps were reasonable, but the wind was howling.

"Our guys are competitors. They want to play baseball," Keeran said. "They've been through all the boring stuff in the fall and winter. They just want to play. If that means playing through 30- and 40-mile per hour winds, so be it."

The wind was no match for hot-hitting sophomore Mike Hallquist. The Minnesota-Crookston commit went 6-for-7 and hit for the cycle between the two games. The Fargo product homered, doubled three times, tripled and drove in five. Through 14 games, Hallquist is hitting .575 with six home runs and 27 RBIs. Additionally, he pitched three of the five innings in the second game to earn the win on the mound.

"He's one of the best players in our league and I think he'll be one of the best players in the (NSIC)," Keeran said. "He was 160 pounds when we got him. He's 185 now. He knows how to work and he's just a very good baseball player."

Alex Schimke went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI in the opener. Isaac Sherrill had two RBIs. Tommy Wellens pitched three innings to earn the win on the mound. Relief pitcher Mac Bierman worked two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

In the second game, Nash Crowell doubled twice and drove in three runs. Logan Grant went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Leadoff man Jace Dew stole three bases and scored three runs on the day. The Mystics, the top-scoring team in NJCAA Division II, banged out 21 hits on the day.

"1-5 in our lineup, those guys are really good. They get us going," Keeran said. "We have a lot of competition to get in our lineup. It's a dogfight to get into the top nine."

The opening weekend of Mon-Dak play features the top two teams in the league going head-to-head. The Mystics travel to Miles (Mont.) to face the Pioneers (16-10) on Saturday, before hosting Miles on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Legacy High. Last season, BSC won the Mon-Dak title, but Miles prevailed in the region championship game. Overall last spring, the two teams played nine times with the Mystics winning five.

"We feel like we have unfinished business with them," Keeran said. "Miles is a very good program. They have good players and they're well-coached. It's an exciting way to start the conference season."

