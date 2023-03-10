Bismarck State College's baseball team got out just in time.

The Mystics, featuring a freshman-heavy team under first-year year coach Jaden Scott, open the season with 10 games in seven days in sunny Tucson, escaping a raging blizzard back home.

"It's a chance to see where we're at, what we need to work on and how everything kind of fits together," Scott said. "We'll be able to get a lot of guys at-bats and get a bunch of our pitchers some work, and then we'll kind of evaluate everything from there."

The Mystics are coming off a banner 2022 season, which produced 38 wins, falling just two victories short of a trip to nationals. BSC outscored its opponents by more than 300 runs, thanks mainly to a lot of thunder in the lineup.

This year's squad has plenty of speed, which they hope to use.

"We're really fast this year. We're looking to shoot the gaps and take extra bases," Scott said. "We should be able to steal some bags too."

Only five sophomores return, but all should play key roles.

Outfielders Jace Dew and Darion Alexander were both key contributors last season. Dew is a super sophomore and hit .453 with 38 RBIs and 15 stolen bases last season.

Alexander had four home runs and 22 RBIs in 82 at bats.

"They have experience. They're good players and we're going to be leaning on them," Scott said.

JJ Ritter also returns. Cracking last year's lineup was difficult for anyone, but Ritter should get plenty of ABs at DH.

Behind the plate, Wyatt Tweet and Brennan Phillips will get plenty of action. Both also could be in the mix at first base along with Andrew Niaves and Will Bachman.

Riley Pearce gets the nod at second base, while Carson Zimmel starts at shortstop. Zimmel also pitches.

Third base is an open competition. Niaves and Aaron Breitbach are competing.

Jordan Tucker will join Dew and Alexander in the outfield for their opener Sunday against Central Lakes College of Brainerd, Minn.

On the mound, Mitch Sand is back after going 8-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 43 1/3 innings last season.

Scott said freshman Bryce Libke has been the team's ace through fall and winter ball.

Marcos Palacios, coming back from injury, isn't quite ready yet, but is expected back soon.

Key freshman arms include Kayden Camacho and lefty Kyle Odenbach.

The Mystics actually got one outdoor practice at the Bowl before the latest rounds of storms. Otherwise it's been indoor at the Armory and Sanford Power. Sunday, they start a week of games under the sun and away from the cold.

"The guys have been great. They understand the situation we're in. They've come ready to work every day," Scott said. "They're excited to play, get out into some good weather and just take advantage of it.

"We have a good group of guys. We're young, so it'll be a learning process, but we feel good about the potential we have."