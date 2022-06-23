BSC baseball, Keeran, Kittner, Morris honored by NDAPSSA

The Bismarck State College baseball team put up some big numbers in a record-breaking season.

The Mystics’ success led to a pair of year-end awards from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

The Mystics were named the state’s male team of the year and coach Michael Keeran was named the male team coach of the year. Danny Kittner of the University of Mary was named the male athlete of the year after a stellar football season for the Marauders.

The Jamestown volleyball team was named female team of the year, while D’Andra Morris from the University of Mary was named the female athlete of the year and Adam Jacobson of North Dakota State College of Science was named female team coach of the year.

Male team: BSC baseball

The Mystics won the Mon-Dak Conference regular season title, claimed the Region XIII tournament championship and advanced to the North Plains District finals, finishing one step short of a trip to the NJCAA World Series.

Pitcher Carter Rost, headed to Wichita State, was named the Mon-Dak MVP.

The Mystics ranked among the national leaders in several categories, individually and as a team – including leading the nation in batting average (.407), slugging percentage (.664) and on-base percentage (.502).

Other finalists were North Dakota State football and Jamestown volleyball.

Male athlete: Danny Kittner, U-Mary football

Kittner, a junior from Gilbert, Ariz., put together an All-America season at wide receiver for U-Mary.

Kittner was named to the AFCA All-America first team, the Northern Sun Offensive Player of the Year and the NCAA Division II Super Region 4 offensive player of the year.

He led the nation in receptions (128), yards (1,723), all-purpose yards (2,251) and was second in touchdowns (18), where he finished second to teammate Luke Little.

Kittner set new NSIC records for catches and yards in a single season and set a new mark with 19 receptions in a single game.

Other finalists were Cordell Volson of North Dakota State football and Mason Walters of Jamestown basketball.

Male coach: Michael Keeran, BSC baseball

Keeran guided Bismarck State College to a 37-8 record. The Mystics were regular-season conference champs and won the Region XIII postseason title, advancing to the best-of-three North Plains District finals series before falling to Kirkwood (Iowa).

BSC led the nation in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Tate Leapaldt was fourth in the nation in batting average (.487) and three others ranked among the leaders. Nash Cromwell was fourth in the country with 74 RBIs, while Logan Grant was fifth with 73.

Other finalists were Matt Entz of North Dakota State football and Tyler Oakes of North Dakota State baseball.

Female team: Jamestown volleyball

The Jimmies lost only once all year in advancing to the NAIA Final Four.

Jamestown finished 35-1, falling to Park University in the national semifinals. It was the third consecutive trip to the Final Four for the Jimmies, who finished as national runners-up in 2019 and played in the semifinals the past two seasons.

Jamestown went 18-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, winning 30 of 34 matches in sweeps.

Other finalists were Dakota College-Bottineau basketball and NDSCS basketball.

Female athlete: D’Andra Morris, U-Mary track

Morris, a senior from Kingston, Jamaica, won a national championship in the NCAA Division II outdoor track meet in the triple jump (42-9 3/4).

She was the first Marauder to win an outdoor national title in the long jump and was the NSIC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year. Morris won the triple jump at the Drake Relays in a school-record 13.17 meters and set an NSIC indoor mark in the triple jump. She was an All-American in the long jump during the indoor season and was named the NSIC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.

Other finalists were Ivanie Tensaie of NDSCS basketball and Kacie Borowicz of North Dakota basketball.

Female coach: Adam Jacobson, NDSCS basketball

Jacobson led the Wildcats to a 30-3 record, a Mon-Dak Conference title, a Region XIII title and the North Central District championship in his second season with NDSCS.

He had two players move on to Division I schools – Ambah Kowcun to Wichita State and Ivane Tensaie to Penn State.

The former University of Mary assistant coach left Wahpeton in May to become head coach at NCAA Division II Western Colorado.

Other finalists were Jon Hegele of Jamestown volleyball and Kyle Kuether of Bismarck State College volleyball.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0