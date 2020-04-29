BSC baseball coach Keeran had to build basically a whole new team

What if?
That’s the question every college baseball coach is asking themselves during these strange COVID-19 days.
First-year Bismarck State College coach Michael Keeran is among those wondering what his team could have accomplished this season, had there been one.
“Things were cut short and we wanted to see what we could do,” Keeran said. “We had a really good team lined up. That sophomore class was extremely talented. I thought we would be really, really good and I’m sure a lot of coaches are saying that.”
The NJCAA followed other sanctioning bodies in granting another season of eligibility for spring sports athletes. Keeran said BSC extended that offer to his 15 sophomores. He wasn’t surprised that only freshman Andrew Lalum, who redshirted one year at the University of Jamestown before coming to BSC, decided to return.
“It didn’t make sense for someone to get their associates degree and come back,” Keeran said. “Some things are bigger than baseball. We tried to help them make the best decision.”
The sophomore class won their only two games in March before the ill-fated 3,200-mile road trip that produced no games in Tucson, Ariz. They helped the Mystics to the 33-10 record and a berth in the Region XIII tournament last season. They never got a chance to repeat before moving on, some to NCAA schools.
-- Ryan Bourassa (6-3, 4.15 ERA, 100 strikeouts in 56.1 innings in 2018-19) is headed to South Dakota State.
-- Carter Stonecipher (6-1, 3.48 ERA, 56 strikeouts in 34 innings) is headed to St. Cloud State.
-- Trey Rogers (.419 average) is headed to St. Cloud State.
-- Brandt Kolpack (.395) is headed to Minnesota-Duluth.
-- Devon Farrell (.516, 4 doubles, two homers, 22 RBIs) is headed to Rockhurst University.
-- Dawson Penticoff (0-1, 4.26 ERA) is headed to Dakota Wesleyan.
Keeran didn’t just have a season taken away from known producers, he also lost an opportunity to see his soon-to-be sophomores develop through the course of their freshman seasons.
With only two games under their belts this fall, the sophomores won’t be any more experienced than the 17 freshmen Keeran has signed.
“We have a really big incoming freshmen class,” Keeran said. “And they’re really talented from all across the Midwest.”
Factor in that, plus the likelihood of smaller budgets going forward, and Keeran had two more reasons not to feel pressured to bring back sophomores.
Keeran has stayed busy, getting online programs ready for his players.
“We had to get online programs up -- a hitting program, a throwing program, strength and conditioning, speed and agility,” Keeran said. “We had to be creative because they aren’t able to go to the batting cages and aren’t able to go to the gym. We have to micromanage them a little bit. We’re still trying to build relationships with them.”
Keeran hopes everybody can get back on the field in the fall for a few games before breaking for winter.
“We’ll play a couple of games and intrasquad a lot,” Keeran said. “We’ll need to. We need to simulate a game atmosphere if we’re able to.”
