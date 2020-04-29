BSC baseball coach Keeran had to build basically a whole new team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What if?

That’s the question every college baseball coach is asking themselves during these strange COVID-19 days.

First-year Bismarck State College coach Michael Keeran is among those wondering what his team could have accomplished this season, had there been one.

“Things were cut short and we wanted to see what we could do,” Keeran said. “We had a really good team lined up. That sophomore class was extremely talented. I thought we would be really, really good and I’m sure a lot of coaches are saying that.”

The NJCAA followed other sanctioning bodies in granting another season of eligibility for spring sports athletes. Keeran said BSC extended that offer to his 15 sophomores. He wasn’t surprised that only freshman Andrew Lalum, who redshirted one year at the University of Jamestown before coming to BSC, decided to return.

“It didn’t make sense for someone to get their associates degree and come back,” Keeran said. “Some things are bigger than baseball. We tried to help them make the best decision.”