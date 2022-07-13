BSC baseball coach Keeran gets D-I assistant job at Western Illinois

Michael Keeran did a lot of winning during his time in the Upper Midwest.

After leading the Bismarck State College baseball team to a 69-18 record, and guiding the Minot Sabre Dogs to a 34-2 record this summer and a league title, Keeran is headed to the D-I ranks.

Keeran has been hired as an assistant baseball coach at Western Illinois of the Summit League, the same conference North Dakota State plays in.

"As a coach, you're always kind of looking. I wasn't necessarily looking right now, but over the last 72 hours, the stars just kind of aligned," Keeran said. "It's never easy to leave a place you like, but professionally and personally this seemed like the right time.

"I always told our players, whatever you're doing in life, leave it better than you found it. I think in this case, that's true."

Professionally, Keeran has the goal of one day becoming a D-I head coach. To that end, you need to climb the ladder, particularly if you did not play professionally, which he did not.

Personally, it's a move closer to home. Keeran is from Iowa, his wife is from Illinois. Western Illinois is located in Macomb.

"I feel like I've had a lot of good head coaching experiences at BSC and in summer ball. The one thing's that missing on my résumé is D-I coaching experience," Keeran said. "I've never been at the D-I level. It's a new challenge."

That's the right term, a challenge. Western Illinois went 8-44 last season and has a new head coach.

"The coaching world is smaller than you would think," Keeran said. "The head coach there (Tayler Sheriff) we're similar age. We've connected through summer ball and with them recruiting some of our guys. I think it will be a good fit."

Keeran led the Mystics to a 38-8 record this past spring, after going 29-10 in his first full season in 2021. He was head coach in 2020, but the season was cancelled after just two games, both wins, due to the pandemic.

With a veteran team this past season, the Mystics came within two wins of reaching the NJCAA World Series.

"I'm excited for Michael. He's done a great job here and definitely earned this opportunity," BSC athletic director Myron Schulz said. "I've always viewed BSC as a great launching point for athletes and coaches and this is a good example of that."

Keeran expects to start his new job next week. While he's looking forward to his new challenge, leaving a successful program was not easy.

"We had great kids. They gave me everything they had and it was a really enjoyable experience coaching the players we had," he said. "It's kind of a strange feeling in that you feel like you finally build something special at a place like BSC, get a little comfortable, but then you're right back out there feeling uncomfortable. But, you know, that's life. I'm excited about this and ready to get to work."