 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BSC advances to Region XIII title game with two victories Saturday in Miles, Mont.

  • 0
072321-spt-larks1.jpg

Carter Rost tossed a complete game for Bismarck State College in its 11-1 win over Miles on Saturday at the Region XIII tournament. The Mystics also defeated Williston State College on Saturday to advance to Sunday's championship game.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Bismarck State College defeated Miles Community College 11-1 and Williston State College 5-4 on Saturday at the Region XIII tournament in Miles, Mont.

The Mystics advanced to Sunday's championship game at 4 p.m. A second championship game would be played Monday only if BSC loses Sunday.

Carter Rost threw a complete game on the mound in the opener and Kyle Leapaldt cracked two home runs. Darion Alexander and Nash Crowell also hit homers

In Game 2, Alexander homered again for the Mystics in their 5-4 win over Williston State College.

Mike Hallquist got the win on the mound. Leapaldt earned the save.

The Mystics improved to 36-6 on the season with the two victories.

The Region XIII tournament champion hosts the North Plains District B playoff May 20-21.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News