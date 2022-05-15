BSC advances to Region XIII title game with two victories Saturday in Miles, Mont.

Bismarck State College defeated Miles Community College 11-1 and Williston State College 5-4 on Saturday at the Region XIII tournament in Miles, Mont.

The Mystics advanced to Sunday's championship game at 4 p.m. A second championship game would be played Monday only if BSC loses Sunday.

Carter Rost threw a complete game on the mound in the opener and Kyle Leapaldt cracked two home runs. Darion Alexander and Nash Crowell also hit homers

In Game 2, Alexander homered again for the Mystics in their 5-4 win over Williston State College.

Mike Hallquist got the win on the mound. Leapaldt earned the save.

The Mystics improved to 36-6 on the season with the two victories.

The Region XIII tournament champion hosts the North Plains District B playoff May 20-21.

