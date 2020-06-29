Bourassa, Henriques lead Larks over Flickertails

Ryan Bourassa fired five no-hit innings to start the game and Connor Henriques belted a grand slam in the Bismarck Larks’ 8-3 Northwoods League win over the Mandan Flickertails on Monday night.

Bourassa didn’t allow a hit until a leadoff home run by Raheem Salmon in the top of the sixth inning, which followed the Larks’ six-run bottom of the fifth. Mandan had its six-game winning streak stopped in the 2-hour, 45-minute game played at steamy Municipal Ballpark.

The Larks, who improved to 6-3 on the season, broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning with six runs, all unearned.

With two on and two out, Chase Adkison doubled into the left-center field alley to bring Griffin Schneider home from second and Brant Schaffitzel from first. Schneider had reached on an error with one out. Schaffitzel walked with two down. Adkison finished a perfect 4-for-4 on the night.

The Larks weren’t done in the fifth.

Jaxon Rosencranz walked and Tyler Froehlich reached on an infield single, loading the bases for Henriques. On a 1-1 pitch, the Larks’ second baseman from San Jose, Calif., sent a hanging curveball from Tyler Strechay over the left-field fence for a grand slam and a 6-0 lead.

The Flickertails’ first hit came with authority.

Leading off the top of the sixth, Raheem Salmon, an outfielder at NCAA Division I Stetson University, cracked a solo homer to left field.

The Larks added two runs in the bottom of the eighth. After back-to-back walks to Henriques and Brody Tanksley, followed by a wild pitch, Noah Fisher singled in both baserunners for an 8-3 lead.

Noah Kandel took the mound in the seventh and was light’s out. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out six over three one-hit innings to earn the save. Bourassa, a West Fargo native, who pitched one season at Bismarck State College, allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

All three Northwoods League teams get the next two days off. Play resumes on Wednesday with the Flickertails (7-4) taking on the Bismarck Bull Moose (2-8) at 7:05 p.m.

Bismarck Larks 8, Mandan Flickertails 3

Flickertails;000;003;000;--;3;4;1

Lakrs;000;060;00x;--;8;9;1

Tyler Strechay, Jason Decicco (6), Justin Zamora (8) and Cole Elvis. Ryan Bourassa, Andrew Brooks (6), Noah Kandel (7) and Brody Tanksley. W—Bourassa. L—Strechay. Save—Kandel. HR—Flickertails, Raheem Salmon. Larks, Connor Henriques.

Highlights: Flickertails – Damone Hale 1-3 R; Cole Elvis 1-4 R; Sterling Hayes 1-4; Salmon 1-3 HR, RBI, R; Strechay 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 3 SO; Decicco 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Larks – Brant Schaffitzel 1-4 R, BB; Adkison 4-4 R, RBI, 2B, 2 RBI; Jaxon Rosencranz 0-3 R; Tanner Froehlich 1-4 R; Henriqes 1-3 HR, 4 RBI, R, BB; Noah Fisher 2-4 2 RBI; Bourassa 5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Kandel 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO.

Records: Larks 6-3; Flickertails 7-4.

