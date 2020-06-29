Bourassa, Henriques lead Larks over Flickertails

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Bourassa fired five no-hit innings to start the game and Connor Henriques belted a grand slam in the Bismarck Larks’ 8-3 Northwoods League win over the Mandan Flickertails on Monday night.

Bourassa didn’t allow a hit until a leadoff home run by Raheem Salmon in the top of the sixth inning, which followed the Larks’ six-run bottom of the fifth. Mandan had its six-game winning streak stopped in the 2-hour, 45-minute game played at steamy Municipal Ballpark.

The Larks, who improved to 6-3 on the season, broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning with six runs, all unearned.

With two on and two out, Chase Adkison doubled into the left-center field alley to bring Griffin Schneider home from second and Brant Schaffitzel from first. Schneider had reached on an error with one out. Schaffitzel walked with two down. Adkison finished a perfect 4-for-4 on the night.

The Larks weren’t done in the fifth.

Jaxon Rosencranz walked and Tyler Froehlich reached on an infield single, loading the bases for Henriques. On a 1-1 pitch, the Larks’ second baseman from San Jose, Calif., sent a hanging curveball from Tyler Strechay over the left-field fence for a grand slam and a 6-0 lead.