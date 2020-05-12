Bismarck youth baseball and softball leaders still hoping for a season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With summer quickly approaching, youth baseball and softball in Bismarck are on hold.

However, plans are in the works if they get the green light.

“Right now, we’re still taking a wait-and-see approach,” said Ethan Erbele, who coordinates youth baseball for Bismarck Parks and Recreation District. “Once it’s safe to get out and play, we want to provide some kind of a season for kids that want to play baseball. It might not look like it would in a typical summer, but we’re going to be ready to go when a decision is made.”

Matt Liudahl, Board President for the Bismarck Youth Fastpitch Association, is in the same boat.

“Right now we’re still in that gray area. We want to do what’s best and what’s safe for the kids,” Liudahl said. “We’d like nothing better than to see kids out playing softball. If we get the go-ahead, we’ll have plans in place to get the kids out there so they can play and have fun with their friends.”

The programs Eberle and Liudahl supervise have another thing in common which can be tied directly to the reason for the delay -- the COVID-19 pandemic.