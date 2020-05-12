Bismarck youth baseball and softball leaders still hoping for a season

With summer quickly approaching, youth baseball and softball in Bismarck are on hold.
However, plans are in the works if they get the green light.
“Right now, we’re still taking a wait-and-see approach,” said Ethan Erbele, who coordinates youth baseball for Bismarck Parks and Recreation District. “Once it’s safe to get out and play, we want to provide some kind of a season for kids that want to play baseball. It might not look like it would in a typical summer, but we’re going to be ready to go when a decision is made.”
Matt Liudahl, Board President for the Bismarck Youth Fastpitch Association, is in the same boat.
“Right now we’re still in that gray area. We want to do what’s best and what’s safe for the kids,” Liudahl said. “We’d like nothing better than to see kids out playing softball. If we get the go-ahead, we’ll have plans in place to get the kids out there so they can play and have fun with their friends.”
The programs Eberle and Liudahl supervise have another thing in common which can be tied directly to the reason for the delay -- the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our numbers are a little lower than last year and we kind of expected that in these times,” Eberle said. “The feedback we’re getting is that people are excited we haven’t outright canceled it. They’re willing to wait, possibly play a shortened season, not travel out of town, play sort of an in-house league. We’re keeping all of our options open.”
Liudahl understands some families choosing not to participate due to coronavirus concerns.
“Our numbers are down. Everything is not normal. I get it. It’s an individual decision parents have to make,” Liudahl said. “We’re going to follow all of the guidelines, all of the rules that are out there. We’re not going to put anyone at risk.”
Current social distancing measures prevent groups of 10 or more from gathering together. For any sport to proceed, such restrictions would need to be eased. In almost all circumstances, tryouts for youth teams have not been held, teams have not been formed.
“We haven’t even gotten out to practice yet. Teams are not together yet. Our goal is to get the girls up and practicing by June 1,” Liudahl said.
Youth softball levels include 6U, 8U, 10U and 11U. Travel teams start at 10U and go to 12U and 14U.
On the baseball side, youth programs start as young as 5 years old up through age 12. Babe Ruth is for kids ages 13-15 with American Legion 16-19. The Legion season was canceled last month, although an alternative is in the works. Logistics are still being ironed out.
According to the Bismarck Youth Baseball website, pushing the season back 30 days to include a June 1 start, is the tentative plan.
Typically, kids would be coming off a high school or middle school season in shape for the summer. With no spring activities at all this year, a spring training, in effect, will be required.
“Kids aren’t going to be able to just jump into games and tournaments,” Erbele said. “It takes time to get pitchers’ arms conditioned, kids need batting practice against live pitching. We’re going to need a couple of weeks for kids to get in shape.”
Liudahl hopes there is an opportunity to get on the diamond and play.
“These kids have missed out on a lot the last few months. You just feel really bad for them,” he said. “We’re hoping that at some point this summer we’ll be able to get out and play. That would be great for them to get a little sense of normalcy back in their lives.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!