Bismarck Senators cap 4-0 weekend, rally past Fargo 400 Stars for tournament title

In 100-degree heat, the Bismarck Senators had enough in the tank to rally late on Sunday.

Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Senators got a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run triple from Matthew Steckler en route to a 7-4 win over the Fargo Post 400 Stars in the championship game of the Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

With the win, the Senators capped off a 4-0 run through the three-day tournament, which started on Friday.

Troy Olson, manager of the Senators, said his team caught a scheduling break to avoid the heat, mostly.

"We got kinda lucky with just one game on Saturday and Sunday after we played two games on Friday," Olson said. "The teams that had to play two games yesterday were pretty gassed."

The Comets led 4-1 after 4 1/2 innings, but the Senators scored one in the fourth, four in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

"Even though we got down, we were having some pretty good at bats and that ended up getting their pitcher's (Evan Erickson) pitch count up," Olson said. "When he hit his limit, we were able to take advantage of that a little bit."

Eight Senators had hits in the game, which has been pretty typical for the squad so far this summer.

"We're still trying to find our identity, but the compete level has been good," Olson said. "We still have a ways to go, but it's nice to have some success like this early in the season. Hopefully we can build on it."

Leadoff man Brooks Turner went 2-for-3 and scored two runs for the Senators. Turner was the only player with multiple hits in the game.

Ty Sanders, hitting fifth in the lineup, went 1-for-4 and knocked in two runs.

Steckler's triple in the bottom of the fifth came with two outs. He plated Sanders and Casey Fischer to make it 5-4.

"That ball was hammered," Olson said of Steckler's three-bagger. "That was huge for him. It was a key at bat in the game."

Once in front, relief pitcher Tyler Kleinjan made sure the Senators stayed there. The right-hander fired three scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and struck out three.

"Tyler did a great job," Olson said. "He attacked the hitters and filled up the zone. He didn't allow free passes and that's what we needed."

The Senators feature a handful of players who saw varsity time during the high school season.

"You look around our lineup and on the bench, we have good players," Olson said. "They're good athletes. They give us good effort. It's just a matter of getting everyone on the same page."

The Senators are right back at it today, facing the Bismarck Capitals at Dwyer Field. First pitch is pegged for 5:30 p.m.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

