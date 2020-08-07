Bismarck rallies past Grand Forks to keep season alive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Babe Ruth baseball games consist of seven innings and 42 outs. There is no clock involved.

The Bismarck Governors kept that in mind when they fell behind 5-0 in a loser-out game at the state AA Senior Babe Ruth tournament on Friday.

"We knew it's a long game, and we knew their adrenaline was going to wear off," infielder-pitcher Cade Feeney said after the Govs rallied for a 6-5 victory. "We had to stay within ourselves and I thought we did a good job of that all day. ... You don't swing out of your shoes ... you just chip away."

That turned out to be a recipe for success. With Friday's comeback victory the Governors advanced to today's final day of tournament action. Bismarck meets West Fargo at noon at Municipal Ballpark. The winner moves into the championship game of the double-elimination event at 3 p.m. All three teams have a loss.

West Fargo handed 2019 state champion Fargo Post 2 its first loss of the tournament in Friday's second game, recovering from an early deficit to edge Post 2 by a 5-4 score.

Post 2 was the top-seeded team in the eight-team tournament with Bismarck second and West Fargo third.