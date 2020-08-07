Bismarck rallies past Grand Forks to keep season alive

Babe Ruth baseball games consist of seven innings and 42 outs. There is no clock involved.
The Bismarck Governors kept that in mind when they fell behind 5-0 in a loser-out game at the state AA Senior Babe Ruth tournament on Friday.
"We knew it's a long game, and we knew their adrenaline was going to wear off," infielder-pitcher Cade Feeney said after the Govs rallied for a 6-5 victory. "We had to stay within ourselves and I thought we did a good job of that all day. ... You don't swing out of your shoes ... you just chip away."
That turned out to be a recipe for success. With Friday's comeback victory the Governors advanced to today's final day of tournament action. Bismarck meets West Fargo at noon at Municipal Ballpark. The winner moves into the championship game of the double-elimination event at 3 p.m. All three teams have a loss.
West Fargo handed 2019 state champion Fargo Post 2 its first loss of the tournament in Friday's second game, recovering from an early deficit to edge Post 2 by a 5-4 score.
Post 2 was the top-seeded team in the eight-team tournament with Bismarck second and West Fargo third.
Grand Forks was primed to do business in Friday's opener, chasing Bismarck pitcher Nick Hinsz with just one out and four runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning.
Five of the first six Blue Devils batters reached base against Hinsz. Joey Grabanski singled in the first run, and the second scored via an error. Brody Sorenson capped the rally by cracking Hinsz's 2-and-2 delivery well beyond the 340 mark in left field for a three-run home run.
That proved to be the sum total of the Grand Forks offense for the day as Bismarck's relievers slammed the door.
Connor Weikum calmed the troubled waters by finishing the first inning.
Nic Devine turned in two hitless shutout innings and Feeney blanked the Devils on three hits over the final four frames, striking out five.
Bismarck led 1-0 prior to the Grand Forks explosion on Feeney's RBI single in the top of the first inning.
The Governors drew even in the third, getting to Grand Forks starter Zach Carolin for four hits and four runs in the third.
Colton Schulte and Hinsz singled to get things going and Connor Hanson reached base via an infield throwing error that allowed Schulte to score. With one out, Skyler Riedinger slugged a two-run double to left field. Weikum singled home Riedinger to even things at 5-5.
That's the way things stood when Isaac Pegors rapped a two-out single down the left field line in the top of the sixth. Pegors moved to second when Devine drew a four-pitch walk from Carolin and scored on Schulte's ground ball single to left field.
Grand Forks didn't go down quietly, though.
In the bottom of the seventh, Ryan Muizelaar and Grabanski opened with singles. But things quickly went sour. Parker Monette, called upon to put down a sacrifice bunt, popped the ball in the air. Feeney caught the ball, whirled and doubled Muizelaar off second base for a double play.
Then, with the count full, Sorenson took a low 87 mph fastball for a third strike, ending the Devils' season.
Feeney said he was expecting a bunt from Monette.
"I knew I had to get off the mound, and when I saw the ball go up I knew I had a good break on it," he said.
Friday's relief effort ended Feeney's mound duties for the season. He threw 44 pitches against Grand Forks, 33 of them strikes. Thus, according to Babe Ruth pitching rules, he requires a day's rest.
"That eliminates him. If you throw over 30 pitches you're done the next day," Govs coach Mike Skytland said.
Skytland said his team showed a lot of moxie, recovering from a 9-3 loss to Post 2 on Thursday evening and Grand Forks' fast start on Friday.
"A lot of guys might have quit ... but these guys are going to battle you for seven (innings), and that's what their mindset was," he observed.
Feeney, 10-0 on the year, made three relief appearances in the tournament, working 6 1/3 shutout innings.
Skytland said ideally he would have withheld his ace right-hander on Friday in order to start today. But Friday's situation was far from ideal.
"We figured (Grand Forks) was a good team, and after throwing twice this week, (Feeney) said he had three or four innings in him," Skytland said.
