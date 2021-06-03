Bismarck Legacy comes back to defeat Grand Forks in opening round of Class A baseball tournament

Bismarck Legacy spotted Grand Forks Red River a four-run first-inning lead Thursday before storming back to outslug the Roughriders 15-8 in the final game of the opening round at the state Class A baseball tournament in Mandan.

The West Region champion Sabers erased the last of a 5-1 deficit with a six-run second inning and added five more runs in the sixth to extend their winning streak to six games. They have scored nine or more runs in each of those wins.

Legacy will play West Fargo Sheyenne, which had a 9-0 win over Minot in the first round, in Friday's second semifinal. At stake will be a berth in the state title game, Sheyenne’s first since 2016 or Legacy’s first ever. The Mustangs have scored nine or more runs in six of their last seven games.

“It’s going to be a fun game,” Legacy coach Eddie Streeter said. “Both teams have kids with a lot of tools. I can see it being a slugfest but knowing who they’ll probably throw tomorrow and who we’re going to throw I can see it being the opposite.”

Legacy reliever Wyatt Kraft came on in the third inning and earned the win, giving up just two runs and four hits in four innings. Cru Walker left with a 7-5 lead after two innings, but he didn’t go long enough to get the win.