Bismarck Legacy comes back to defeat Grand Forks in opening round of Class A baseball tournament

Bismarck Legacy spotted Grand Forks Red River a four-run first-inning lead Thursday before storming back to outslug the Roughriders 15-8 in the final game of the opening round at the state Class A baseball tournament in Mandan.
The West Region champion Sabers erased the last of a 5-1 deficit with a six-run second inning and added five more runs in the sixth to extend their winning streak to six games. They have scored nine or more runs in each of those wins.
Legacy will play West Fargo Sheyenne, which had a 9-0 win over Minot in the first round, in Friday's second semifinal. At stake will be a berth in the state title game, Sheyenne’s first since 2016 or Legacy’s first ever. The Mustangs have scored nine or more runs in six of their last seven games.
“It’s going to be a fun game,” Legacy coach Eddie Streeter said. “Both teams have kids with a lot of tools. I can see it being a slugfest but knowing who they’ll probably throw tomorrow and who we’re going to throw I can see it being the opposite.”
Legacy reliever Wyatt Kraft came on in the third inning and earned the win, giving up just two runs and four hits in four innings. Cru Walker left with a 7-5 lead after two innings, but he didn’t go long enough to get the win.
Every Legacy batter had a hit against a pair of Red River pitchers, including Brett Faller gave up 18 hits in 6.2 innings. Four players had three hits, one drove in four and two other drove in three and two scored three.
Ben Patton had the biggest game of a bunch of big games. He was 3-for-4 and was hit by a pitch. He homered, doubled, drove in two and scored three times.
“It was a big home run with two outs and it really got us going,” Streeter said.
Leadoff batter Walker had three hijack Johnson drove in three runs. Marcus Butts had three hits and scored three runs and Carter Klipfel had three hits, scored twice and drove in three runs from the eight hole in the lineup.
All told, the Sabers pounded out 18 hits.
East Region No. 4 seed Red River had to fight its way into the state tourney by winning a pair of elimination games at the East Region, downing Fargo South 4-1 and Fargo Davies 5-2. The Roughriders took advantage of a Legacy error to take a 4-0 lead in the first inning, despite Legacy Walker striking out the side.
Gunnar Heuchert worked a leadoff walk and Ross Meyer singled before Walker hit Ryan Muizelaar on his first pitch to load the bases with no outs.
Brady Lewandowski struck out swinging and Spencer Sproule hit a bouncer to short that Isaac Pegors bobbled as Heuchert raced home with the first run. Walker then struck out Matt Scribner with what should have been the third out. Instead, Tanner Faller came to the plate and ripped a bases-clearing double over the head of center-fielder Jackson Klipfel.
Legacy third-basemen Ben Patton got a run back in the first with the tournament’s first homer to left. But that was just a table-setter for the second, which started with back-to-back-to-back singles by Brock DeCoteau, Miles Stiefel and Marcus Butts, the latter driving in a run.
A fielding error by shortstop Ryan Miuzelaar led to another run and Walker drove in two runs with a double to right-center. Patton and Jack Johnson followed with RBI singles for a 7-5 lead.
“I’m proud of us for taking the big swing they put up in the first and having really good at-bats,” Streeter said. “Hats off to our boys for staying the course. It’s a luxury to have guys put together at-bats like that. Their attitude after we got punched there was good.”
The Roughriders didn’t just go away. They got runners on base in every inning. Ross Meyer was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Faller had two doubles and drove in three runs.