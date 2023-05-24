Needing to start a pitcher in an emergency situation rarely goes well.

For the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks, it helped them win their first Region title since 2019.

With expected starter Michael Fagerland dealing with some arm issues in his pre-game warmup, Jace Kunze was called upon and gave Shiloh four quality innings on the way to a 10-0 six-inning mercy-rule win over Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton Wednesday at Dwyer Field.

"It was a closer game than the 10-0 finish," Shiloh head coach Aric Lee said. "Washburn battled every pitch, every at bat, every inning. I told the kids, we had to handle adversity, and we had that with Michael not being able to go, and it was the next guy up for us."

Through the opening five innings, Kunze and Shiloh reliever Eli Thompson were in a pitcher's duel against Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton starter Trey Koski, who was dealing early.

While the two Shiloh pitchers combined to allow five hits and two walks in those first five scoreless innings, Koski was touched up by the Skyhawks for single runs in the first and fourth, giving Kunze just enough support early to keep him stable.

"Kunze came in and did his job on the hill," Lee said. "Then Thompson came in and shut the door. Kunze worked his way out of jams, threw strikes, and did what we thought he'd do."

The runs in the first and fourth came courtesy of an Atticus Wilkinson RBI double in the first and a Justin Bosch RBI single down the left-field line in the fourth.

"Koski did a great job on the hill for them, he went out and competed," Lee said. "We did some little things right, getting a bunt down and executing that, then Justin following that with a hit."

"Felt good to have the lead, definitely was a confidence-booster," Kunze said. "

All the while Kunze was dealing, racking up a pair of strikeouts and keeping the Cardinals hitters off-balance.

The sophomore starter had a runner reach second base in three of his four innings, but masterfully escaped trouble thanks to a blemish-free Skyhawks defense.

"It was a little much at first, I saw Mike dangling his arm and I didn't know what was going on, then he pointed out to center field and I said I was ready," Kunze said. "I knew it was my time. I just went out and threw like it was a regular game."

Koski was cruising along after the fourth, striking out four consecutive batters from the fifth into the first batter of the sixth, then he and his teammates ran into game-ending trouble.

Taking advantage of three errors and stringing together five hits and a hit batter, the Skyhawks, against both Koski and reliever Jarret Henke, put together an eight-run inning where 11 batters came to the plate and just one of the eight runs was earned.

"We stayed with it, strung some hits together there in the sixth and came out with a win," Lee said. "If they give us extra opportunities, we have to be able to take advantage of it. We got a little lucky with one of our pinch-runners Landon Barth running around a tag at third on a baserunning mistake by him, but we got lucky and kept going."

Thompson earned a save by pitching two scoreless innings in relief, pitching around four baserunners in his two innings of work.

"Eli did his job, worked out of a jam, but he's a competitor too," Lee said. "He went out and competed."

Kunze was calm, cool and collected after the game ended in talking about his unexpected start helping the Skyhawks get back to state, and talked about the decision to be taken out after the fourth inning.

"I wasn't expecting to pitch, but I was ready," Kunze said. "It was a good choice to go with Eli (for the fifth), they were starting to pick it up a bit and hitting it around, kudos to them for that, but Eli did a great job of getting us the win."

After the game, Trace King of the Skyhawks was honored as both an All-Region tournament player and as Region 8 Senior Athlete of the Year, and Lee shared Region 8 Coach of the Year honors with Hazen's Nate Leintz.

Also receiving All-Region tournament honors from the Skyhawks were Michael Fagerland, Thompson and Wilkinson.

"All those kids, all very well deserving of that recognition of the work they've put in throughout the season," Lee said. "Well deserved for those four kids."

With all eight Class B baseball tournaments now concluded, the Skyhawks eagerly await their return to the big dance next week in Minot.

"We'll see how the seeding shakes out and how the other regions finished today," Lee said. "We'll see where we line up, but we like our chances."

"We're treating it as a regular game," Kunze said of the Skyhawks' approach at state. "We don't see (whoever we play) as any better or worse than us, you gotta respect every team."