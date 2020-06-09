Big-inning Govs overwhelm Mandan

Two games into the season the Bismarck Governors have shown they know what "go" time means.
Tuesday night, for the second game in a row, the Governors exploded in the bottom of the first inning. And again, they won by the 10-run rule.
The Mandan Chiefs were Tuesday's victims of a eight-run first-inning Governors' eruption, falling 17-3 at Municipal Ballpark.
Last Friday, Bismarck sent seven men across the plate in the first inning en route to a 13-1 victory over the Aberdeen, S.D. Smittys.
Cade Feeney, the Governors' starting pitcher on Tuesday, had a hefty night at the plate, too, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Feeney said the Govs know the ballpark is a place to take care of business.
"Obviously, we take our hitting seriously. When we get here ... we want to show everyone what we can do," he said.
What they did to the Chiefs was bang out 12 hits and score in every inning. The Chiefs inadvertently helped out with the production, walking nine and hitting three batters.
Bismarck sent 14 men to the plate in the first inning against Mandan starter Isaac Huettl. The Governors rapped five hits while taking advantage of five walks and a hit batter. Seven different batters knocked in runs, Ben Patton leading the parade with two RBIs.
Feeney, Colton Schulte, Cru Walker and Isaac Pegors finished with two hits apiece for the Governors. Pegors and Walker knocked in three runs apiece. Bismarck didn't produce an extra-base hit.
Mandan's Huettl and Jacob Weiand rapped the game's only extra-base hits. Huettl doubled in a run and Weiand scored after rapping a two-bagger.
Three Bismarck pitchers surrendered five hits and just one earned run.
Feeney worked the first two innings, yielding a hit, walking none and striking out six, including four in the second inning.
Ben Patton followed with two innings and Connor Hanson pitched the fifth.
Because there was no spring sports season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Feeney is starting from scratch this year, getting his arm in shape by increments.
"It's been good to start the year," said Feeney, who has pitched three innings in two starts. "I haven't been on a mound for a year now. ... I wanted to keep the same velocity today that I did the first game and I hit 90 (mph) twice."
Feeney said his four-strikeout inning may have been a career first.
Weiand took a third strike to start the inning. Lucas Burgum swung at a third strike, but reached first base via a passed ball. Feeney then got Ben Kleinknecht swinging and Avery Bogner looking.
Feeney threw 30 pitches, 21 of them strikes before the Governors' coaching staff shut him down.
"We're on a pitch limit right now at the start of the season," he said.
Bismarck, now 2-0, returns to action tonight, playing host to Fargo Post 2 for a 5:30 doubleheader. Mandan is also at home tonight, taking on Dickinson at 5:30.
In the first game of the evening, the Bismarck Reps also run by the mercy rule, downing the Mandan A's 12-2.
Reps 12, A's 2
The Reps opened their season by scoring in every inning en route to a five-inning rout of the A's.
Bismarck drilled 14 hits, including a triple by Carson Motschenbacher and doubles by Carter Klipfel, Lucas Welk and Jackson Klipfel. Lucas Schell singled three times for the Reps and knocked in three runs. Motschenbacher also provided three RBIs.
Bismarck pitchers Caiden Schwehr, Preston Bartsch and Carson Klipfel combined to hold the A's hitless. They walked five and struck out three.
The Reps play again this weekend in the three-day Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament, which begins Friday. Most of the games will be played at Municipal Ballpark.
The A's return to action Thursday, hosting the Bismarck Capitals in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!