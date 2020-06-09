Big-inning Govs overwhelm Mandan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two games into the season the Bismarck Governors have shown they know what "go" time means.

Tuesday night, for the second game in a row, the Governors exploded in the bottom of the first inning. And again, they won by the 10-run rule.

The Mandan Chiefs were Tuesday's victims of a eight-run first-inning Governors' eruption, falling 17-3 at Municipal Ballpark.

Last Friday, Bismarck sent seven men across the plate in the first inning en route to a 13-1 victory over the Aberdeen, S.D. Smittys.

Cade Feeney, the Governors' starting pitcher on Tuesday, had a hefty night at the plate, too, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Feeney said the Govs know the ballpark is a place to take care of business.

"Obviously, we take our hitting seriously. When we get here ... we want to show everyone what we can do," he said.

What they did to the Chiefs was bang out 12 hits and score in every inning. The Chiefs inadvertently helped out with the production, walking nine and hitting three batters.