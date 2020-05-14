BHS senior Strand says 'play ball'

"Oh, yeah, that's an understatement. It's much bigger than I thought it was going to be. ... We put a little flyer out there and it just took off," Strand recalled. "It was unbelievable ... and it just kept going. I think it kind of blew up on Twitter and it started going all over."

Strand said informality will rule on the Tatley and Haaland Fields. For example, players from towns that couldn't form a team have been added to the rosters of teams already in the tournament. And if a team wants a batting order that includes everybody on the team, so be it.

"Each team has a captain, and that's how they were formed -- with their friends. ... That's exactly what we're stressing. It's nothing competitive. ... We just want to get together and be on the diamond again," Strand observed.

There has been no input from the schools, so school affiliations will be immaterial this week, Strand emphasized.

"All the teams were organized on their own. We've got to watch what we say and how we conduct everything, because we don't want to get in trouble with the Activities Association," he noted.