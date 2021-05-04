Berg bashes Century, leads Dickinson to sweep of Patriots

Dickinson's baseball team came to town Tuesday on a roll, and the Midgets are still rolling.
Due in no small part to junior third base standout Troy Berg, Dickinson swept a West Region doubleheader from Century at Municipal Ballpark.
The Midgets scored a run in the seventh inning to take the first game 9-8. Game two was a 15-1 blowout, which was terminated after five innings via the 10-run mercy rule.
Dickinson extended its winning streak to eight games and improved to 8-2 in the region and 16-4 overall. Century, which had won eight of its last 10 games, slipped to 6-4 and 9-9.
Berg, a three-sport wunderkind, was a terror in the first game, going 5-for-5 with a double, a triple two runs scored and four RBIs.
He remembered only one other such display as a baseball player.
"Maybe one other time in Legion baseball two years ago," he recalled.
Berg who bats third in the Midget lineup, said Tuesday's six-hit burst didn't just come out of the blue.
"I've been hitting pretty solid all year," he observed.
That qualifies as a monster understatement. Berg, who bats right-handed, entered the game with a .491 batting average, two home runs, 26 runs scored and 25 RBIs.
It's tough to improve on a .491 average, but six-for-six will do it.
Berg has sparkling credentials in three sports. He's a two-time state champion in wrestling, an all-state football player and, an all-region player in 2019, the last time there was high school baseball.
He says there's a time and place for all three sports.
"I like all three of them," he said. "I focus on all three of them in their respective seasons."
Naturally, he had a hand in the Midgets' game-winning rally. Berg led off the top of the seventh with a triple and immediately scored on a sacrifice fly by cleanup man Isaac Daley.
Dickinson reliever Aiden Haich, who took the mound to start the sixth inning, blanked Century for the second inning and was credited with the pitching victory.
Century held Berg to a more modest 1-for-1 offensive effort in the second game, but he was still a factor. He doubled home a run in the first inning and later scored. Three unofficial plate appearances followed. He rapped a sacrifice fly, and was hit by pitches twice, scoring both times.
All told, the Midgets banged out 22 hits on the day, drew three walks and were benefited by eight hit batters.
Century had a tough day afield. The Patriots were charged with five errors in each game, resulting in nine unearned runs, five in the first game.
The Patriots led 8-4 in the first game, courtesy of a four-run second inning and a four-run fourth. Maxon Vig belted a two-run double in the second, and Joe LaDuke hammered a bases-loaded triple in the fourth.
Century came up with only one hit over the final three innings, though, against Dickinson starter Nathaniel Jilek and Haich.
Berg doubled in a run and Jilek tripled in a marker as the Midgets chipped away with three runs in the fifth. Dickinson took advantage of an error and passed ball to tie the game with a highly tainted run in the sixth.
Dickinson led just 3-1 after three innings in the second game, but closed with gusto.
A four-run fourth featured Haich's two-run double and two costly errors. The Midgets sent 12 men to the plate in a wild fifth inning that included two walks, three hit batters, and only three hits. The most telling blow was a two-run single by Daley.
Dickinson has now won 13 of its last 14 games.
That's probably a little more than might have been expected, but Berg said the Midgets set the bar high before the games began.
"We came into the spring thinking we had a good team ... and we're capable of doing good things," he noted. "So this doesn't come as a surprise at all."