Berg bashes Century, leads Dickinson to sweep of Patriots

It's tough to improve on a .491 average, but six-for-six will do it.

Berg has sparkling credentials in three sports. He's a two-time state champion in wrestling, an all-state football player and, an all-region player in 2019, the last time there was high school baseball.

He says there's a time and place for all three sports.

"I like all three of them," he said. "I focus on all three of them in their respective seasons."

Naturally, he had a hand in the Midgets' game-winning rally. Berg led off the top of the seventh with a triple and immediately scored on a sacrifice fly by cleanup man Isaac Daley.

Dickinson reliever Aiden Haich, who took the mound to start the sixth inning, blanked Century for the second inning and was credited with the pitching victory.

Century held Berg to a more modest 1-for-1 offensive effort in the second game, but he was still a factor. He doubled home a run in the first inning and later scored. Three unofficial plate appearances followed. He rapped a sacrifice fly, and was hit by pitches twice, scoring both times.

All told, the Midgets banged out 22 hits on the day, drew three walks and were benefited by eight hit batters.