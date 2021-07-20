Bats pop, Governors overpower Chiefs

Bismarck's 10-4 AA American Legion baseball victory over Mandan on Tuesday night fell short of being prime competition. Still, winning coach Mike Skytland saw something that he really liked.

"We swung the bats. The rest of our game has been there, it's a question of whether we swing the bats, so that's the biggest thing I take away," Skytland said.

Seeing the bats come alive in Tuesday's non-counter at Municipal Ballpark came at a precipitous point in the season. Depending on Fargo Post 400s status in the state play-in game mix, the Governors may have played their last regular season game.

Post 400 is scheduled to play at Bismarck in a non-counter on Thursday, but if Post 400 has to play in Saturday's play-in game, the Thursday doubleheader is a no-go.

Most of the consequential happenings in Tuesday night's contest were packed into the first inning.

Lucas Burgum's double to left-center and Stetson Kuntz's single to center field gave Mandan a 1-0 lead right out of the chute.

Then the bells tolled.

Two costly infield errors by the Chiefs set up a seven-run first inning for the Governors, and all those runs were unearned.