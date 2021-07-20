Bats pop, Governors overpower Chiefs

Bismarck's 10-4 AA American Legion baseball victory over Mandan on Tuesday night fell short of being prime competition. Still, winning coach Mike Skytland saw something that he really liked.
"We swung the bats. The rest of our game has been there, it's a question of whether we swing the bats, so that's the biggest thing I take away," Skytland said.
Seeing the bats come alive in Tuesday's non-counter at Municipal Ballpark came at a precipitous point in the season. Depending on Fargo Post 400s status in the state play-in game mix, the Governors may have played their last regular season game.
Post 400 is scheduled to play at Bismarck in a non-counter on Thursday, but if Post 400 has to play in Saturday's play-in game, the Thursday doubleheader is a no-go.
Most of the consequential happenings in Tuesday night's contest were packed into the first inning.
Lucas Burgum's double to left-center and Stetson Kuntz's single to center field gave Mandan a 1-0 lead right out of the chute.
Then the bells tolled.
Two costly infield errors by the Chiefs set up a seven-run first inning for the Governors, and all those runs were unearned.
The trouble started with one out in the first and Isaac Pegors on first via a walk. Cru Walker pulled a potential double play grounder to Kuntz at second base. Kuntz flipped to Burgum, the shortstop, who bobbled the ball, and no one was retired.
Jackson Uhler then hit a swinging bunt down the first baseline that was played by pitcher Avery Bogner. Bogner threw to first, but first baseman Preston McElvaney let the ball get away, with Pegors scoring.
Run-scoring singles by Jack Johnson and Lucas Schell followed. Ryan Keup singled two men home and Jackson Klipfel plated another with a suicide squeeze bunt. Patton's RBI single closed the seven-run uprising.
That was pretty much the ballgame. Bismarck, now 20-14-1, stayed a minimum of four runs in the black the rest of the way.
Both teams used three pitchers, with Patton going five innings for the win and Bogner taking the loss after one inning of work.
Johnson had a big night at the plate for the Governors with two singles and a double with two RBIs and a run scored. Patton also drilled three hits, including a double, scored once and sent home a runner.
Burgum and Kuntz rapped two hits apiece for Mandan. Both Burgum's hits were doubles.
Five errors and eight unearned runs, one charged to Bismarck, marred the game, as did 10 walks -- five each -- and seven wild pitches.
Skytland said his none of his three pitchers -- Patton, Lucas Schell and Pegors -- qualified as an emergency hurler.
"All three of them are regular (pitchers). With seven days before the state tournament, this was a chance to get some innings in for guys who will be pitching," he noted.
Mandan has four games left on its regular season schedule, all non-counters. The Chiefs, now 16-23, are scheduled to play host to Miles City, Mont., tonight and Dickinson on Thursday.