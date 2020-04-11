Baseball's shutdown sidetracks Flaa

Baltimore Orioles farmhand Jay Flaa knows what he has to do, and he's delighted to do it. The time frame? Now that's another matter.
The Orioles and their minor leaguers were three and one-half weeks into spring training at Sarasota, Fla., when Major League Baseball shut everything down, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Players were dismissed until further notice. So now Flaa, whose hometown is Mandan, finds himself in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., trying to stay in shape the best he can without the benefit of organized workouts.
"Who knows what's going to happen from here on. ... I'm keeping myself fresh, I'm keeping myself ready to go, so if we do get a start time I'll be ready," Flaa said.
With tight limits on group activities in place, Flaa said the players are basically on their own when it comes to keeping in competitive condition.
"We have a group of four or five of us, so we're able to throw with each other, and one of them is a catcher, so we can get our work in," he said. "At the end of the day, all we're doing is playing catch and keeping ourselves sharp for, if and when, we get that report day again. ... It's all so strange."
Organized baseball's shutdown couldn't have come at a more inopportune time for Flaa, who will turn 28 in June. He's well aware the window of opportunity is narrowing, and he's eager to get on the mound and improve his standing.
"It's really tough. It can be a career-killer if I'm not keeping up to par with my baseball stuff. Nobody has answers. Nobody has a timetable for us. ... This is certainly not ideal. I'm hoping and praying we have some sort of season," he observed.
Flaa said this spring was going well for him. He'd begun his offseason throwing program a month earlier than usual in order to be on track when spring training began.
"This year I couldn't have just 90 percent in the tank. I needed to hit the ground running when the spring started. ... I saw it as a back-against-the-ropes scenario because of my age and the direction of the organization. ... The (Orioles) organization is so young, and it's very talented," he observed.
Things were going well before baseball pulled the plug. Flaa had made three brief appearances with the parent club in spring training without damage. Then, one day the players reported to the spring training complex in Sarasota and got a rude surprise.
"It was honestly like a whirlwind of rumors. ... We showed up one day and we were not allowed in the complex," he said. "... These are such uncharted waters for everybody. There's no protocol for this."
Fortunately for Flaa, the players were not hung out to dry.
"Thankfully, the players association and Major League Baseball came to an agreement. They're paying us a weekly stipend, which makes it nice for food and gas. That helps in a big way. I don't know what we'd do if it wasn't for that. ... No places are hiring right now," he said.
Flaa looked upon the 2020 season as an opportunity to right the ship. After four seasons of steady improvement in the Orioles farm system, he encountered the rockiest stage of his professional career.
Following an outstanding 2018 season at Bowie, Md., in the AA Eastern League, the Orioles sent him to the Arizona Fall League, which is generally reserved for genuine prospects.
Things started badly there, and Flaa was able to trim his ERA to 4.50 with a strong finish.
Last spring he got into four spring training games with the Orioles and was rocked for five earned runs in two innings.
He split the summer between Frederick, Md., of the AAA International League and Bowie. His ERA was 5.24 in 29 games at AAA and 2.81 in 11 games at AA.
"Last year was an eye-opening year. It was so new to make that next step (to AAA), and I had to improve quite a bit," Flaa recalled. "For me, it was more of a mental hurdle than anything to prepare for that next step. ... The culture up there (at AAA), with the competition you're playing against, is another animal. ... It really was a true learning curve for me."
That made 2020 a crucial year.
"I didn't know what was going to happen. I didn't know if I was going to be out of a job or fighting for a job. I wanted to put myself in the best position I could, and I really thought I'd done that," he said. "Spring was going well, my arm was feeling good. ... However it plays out I'll have no regrets. I'll know I've given it everything I have.
"I was in some of the best shape of my life. I was all ramped up and ready to go, and then we got shut down. It would be easy to look back with a sour taste in my mouth ... but the way to separate myself is to not hang my head. Adapt and roll with the punches and get back on my feet."
Fortunately for Flaa, there is a Plan B. During his years of playing baseball at North Dakota State University he earned a degree.
"It's in business management," he noted.
