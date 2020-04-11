Baseball's shutdown sidetracks Flaa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baltimore Orioles farmhand Jay Flaa knows what he has to do, and he's delighted to do it. The time frame? Now that's another matter.

The Orioles and their minor leaguers were three and one-half weeks into spring training at Sarasota, Fla., when Major League Baseball shut everything down, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Players were dismissed until further notice. So now Flaa, whose hometown is Mandan, finds himself in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., trying to stay in shape the best he can without the benefit of organized workouts.

"Who knows what's going to happen from here on. ... I'm keeping myself fresh, I'm keeping myself ready to go, so if we do get a start time I'll be ready," Flaa said.

With tight limits on group activities in place, Flaa said the players are basically on their own when it comes to keeping in competitive condition.

"We have a group of four or five of us, so we're able to throw with each other, and one of them is a catcher, so we can get our work in," he said. "At the end of the day, all we're doing is playing catch and keeping ourselves sharp for, if and when, we get that report day again. ... It's all so strange."