Baseball 101 keeps Sabers on winning track

Athletics can be viewed from two different directions. You can accentuate the positive or eliminate the negative.
Legacy senior Ben Patton believes it was an emphasis on the latter that enabled the Sabers to bully their way through last week's West Region baseball tournament.
The Sabers outscored three opponents 30-6 to claim their first regional tournament title and earn their first state Class A baseball tournament berth.
Legacy begins pursuit of its first state title today, meeting Grand Forks Red River at about 6:30 in a quarterfinal game at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan.
Patton said the key to the Sabers' strong regional tournament showing was clean baseball. By keeping defensive miscues and walks down, Legacy forced opposing teams to work hard for their runs.
"Just thinking back on last weekend, we did a great job of containing that (ragged play). ... Games that we have struggled in have been games where we had too many walks or we've had multiple errors. ... I really like our chances if we can limit those factors," he observed.
Obviously Legacy gave away minimal free stuff while thumping seventh-seeded Williston 11-3, No. 3 Minot 9-0 and top-seeded Dickinson 10-3.
In addition to defending well, the Sabers were explosive on offense.
"With Minot two breakout innings sealed it. That happened in all three of our games," Patton noted. "In that Williston game we had a five- or six-run inning, we had a five- or six-run inning against Minot and against Dickinson we had a five-run inning with a grand slam by Isaac Pegors."
Patton, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior, is one of half a dozen or more Saber pitchers who are cut from the same cloth. They're not high-octane, blow-them-away types. Their M.O. is throwing strikes, challenging hitters and staying ahead in the count.
"Not many of us struggle to throw strikes," he said.
Among those steady pitchers are seniors Patton, Brett Martin and Cru Walker; juniors Isaac Pegors and Miles Stiefel, and sophomore Wyatt Kraft.
Although Legacy baseball has consistently improved under coach Eddie Streeter since its initial season in 2016, this is the first time the Sabers, 22-8 have sported a winning record.
Patton believes the days of playing as underdogs or being awed by opponents are gone.
The Sabers were ranked No. 3 in the West Region preseason coaches poll and got out of the chute fast.
Patton said the team's confidence has grown as the win total has mounted.
"Going into the season we knew we were kind of going to be one of the top dogs. We knew we'd be competitive for a top spot," he recalled.
That attitude was reinforced when Legacy swept Minot 5-4 and 6-5 in a non-conference twin bill on April 30 in the Magic City.
"We went up there and played really well and we realized we not only could compete with those top teams but we could beat them," Patton said.
With a West Region tournament championship added to their resume, Patton says the Sabers are ready for the challenge of a state tournament.
"Being a team that had never made state, we didn't know what to think about being WDA champions. ... Now we have the confidence we need. It's not overconfidence. It's more a self-assurance type of thing," he observed.
Rather than looking at the state tournament as a mountain to be climbed, Patton said he and his teammates are looking at things realistically.
"Our motto is still the same. 'Show up to practice, get better and have fun.' They way we've been practicing and going about our business we have no worries. We just have to go out and play our game," he said.
And what game does Saber baseball emphasize?
"Making the simple plays. That's our focus, but we've got enough talented guys who are capable of making great plays, too. ... And our offense will come. Whether it's in the first inning or coming back in the last inning we're really confident our offense will kick in at some point," Patton said.