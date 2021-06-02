Baseball 101 keeps Sabers on winning track

That attitude was reinforced when Legacy swept Minot 5-4 and 6-5 in a non-conference twin bill on April 30 in the Magic City.

"We went up there and played really well and we realized we not only could compete with those top teams but we could beat them," Patton said.

With a West Region tournament championship added to their resume, Patton says the Sabers are ready for the challenge of a state tournament.

"Being a team that had never made state, we didn't know what to think about being WDA champions. ... Now we have the confidence we need. It's not overconfidence. It's more a self-assurance type of thing," he observed.

Rather than looking at the state tournament as a mountain to be climbed, Patton said he and his teammates are looking at things realistically.

"Our motto is still the same. 'Show up to practice, get better and have fun.' They way we've been practicing and going about our business we have no worries. We just have to go out and play our game," he said.

And what game does Saber baseball emphasize?

"Making the simple plays. That's our focus, but we've got enough talented guys who are capable of making great plays, too. ... And our offense will come. Whether it's in the first inning or coming back in the last inning we're really confident our offense will kick in at some point," Patton said.

