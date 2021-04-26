 Skip to main content
Baltimore Orioles call up Mandan's Jay Flaa
Baltimore Orioles call up Mandan's Jay Flaa

Mandan's Jay Flaa got called up to the Major Leagues on Monday, but his debut will have to wait.

Flaa was promoted by the Baltimore Orioles earlier in the day, but did not pitch in the O's 4-2 win over the New York Yankees at Camden Yards.

The 28-year-old Flaa had been pitching at the Orioles' Alternate Training Site in Bowie, Maryland. Alternate Training Sites are where teams are having many of their top minor league prospects work out in advance of the minor league season which begins in early May.

Flaa was drafted by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2015 Major League Baseball draft. Since then, he has appeared in 165 minor league games, 162 of them as a relief pitcher.

During that time, Flaa has worked 258 2/3 innings with an earned run average of 3.41. He has allowed 194 hits with 290 strikeouts.

Flaa, a right-hander, has a 15-10 record with 17 saves in the minors. During the 2019 season, he started three times. Those are his only starts in his five minor league seasons.

Flaa did not have a 2020 season after the coronavirus pandemic caused the minor league season to be canceled.

Since being drafted by Baltimore, Flaa has pitched at all three levels in the minor leagues -- Class A, AA and AAA.

Prior to being drafted by the Orioles, Flaa pitched three seasons at North Dakota State from 2013 to 2015 after beginning his college career at the University of Mary in 2011.

The Orioles are 10-12 so far and sit in fourth place in the American League East Division standings, 3.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox, but a game ahead of the Yankees (9-13).

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

