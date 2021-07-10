 Skip to main content
Area sports
agate

Area sports

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

WEST FARGO VETS 11-11, BISMARCK SENATORS 0-1

Vets 11, Senators 0 (5 innings)

Senators;000;00;-;0;5;4

Vets;092;0x;-;11;10;1

Ty Sanders, Brady Helm (4) and Traiden Kalfell; Logan Vangerud, Ethan Smith (4) and Peyton Jantzi. W – Vangerud. L – Sanders. HR – None.

Highlights: Senators – Tate Erickson 2-for-2; Kaden LaFrenz 1-for-2; Hayden Fitterer 1-for-2; Mason Emter 1-for-1. Vets – Landen Taftgaben 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Griffin Stahl 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Max Burkhart 2-for-3, double, triple, R, 3 RBIs; Jantzi 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Carson Forde 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Ethan Smith 1-for-3, 2 R.

Vets 11, Senators 1 (6 innings)

Senators; 010;000;-;1;4;2

Vets;512;021;11;13;3

Eli Fricke, Jayden Sherwin (6) and Kaiden Keidt; Parker Sparrow, Isaac Swaser (5) and Owen Zerface. W – Sparrow. L – Fricke. HR – None.

Highlights: Senators – Casey Fischer 1-for-3; Fricke 1-for-3, R; Hayden Fitterer 1-for-3, RBI; Brady Helm 1-for-2. Vets – Avery Hans 3-for-4, R, RBI; Aaron Brettbach 2-for-2, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Jacob Beckman 3-for-4, double, R, RBI; James Hulstein 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Quinn Opgrand 1-for-4, 2 RBIs.

FARGO POST 400 COMETS 5, BISMARCK REPS 4

At WF-Fargo Tournament

Reps;010;102;0;-;4;9;2

Comets;200;030;x;-;5;7;1

Dawson Huber, T.J. Olson (5) and Aaron Urlacher; Carson Bevill, Cabot Mitchell (5), Ryder Ulschmid (7) and Zane Sprynczynatyk. W – Ulschmid. L – Huber. HR – None.

Highlights: Reps – Joe LaDuke 2-for-3, RBI; Wyatt Kraft RBI; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-2; Nick Patton 2-for-4; Zac Brackin 1-for-4, R; Huber 1-for-3, R; Jordan Porter 2 R; Olson 2-for-4, RBI. Comets – Zachary Morse 2-for-3, RBI; Bevill 1-for-1, double, RBI.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;4-1;.800;--

Kenosha;3-2;.600;1

Rockford;3-2;.600;1

Battle Creek;2-2;.500;1.5

x-Traverse City;1-4;.200;3

Kalamazoo;0-5;.000;4

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;4-0;1.000;--

Green Bay;3-1;.750;1

Madison;3-1;.750;1

Lakeshore;2-2;.500;2.5

Wisconsin Rapids;2-3;.400;3

Wisconsin;1-3;.250;3

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;3-1;.750;--

Eau Claire;3-2;.600;0.5

La Crosse;2-4;.333;2

Minnesota;1-3;.250;2

x-Waterloo;0-5;.000;3.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Mankato;4-1;.800;--

x-St. Cloud;4-1;.800;--

Rochester;3-2;.600;1

Bismarck;2-3;.400;2

Willmar;2-3;.400;2

x - won first-half championship

Saturday, July 10

Bismarck 3, Willmar 2

Battle Creek 3, Kalamazoo 1

Rochester 8, La Crosse 2

Rockford 6, Wisconsin 5

Madison 2, Traverse City 1

Fond du Lac 10, Kenosha 9, 10 innings

Eau Claire 6, Mankato 2

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Green Bay 2

St. Cloud 3, Waterloo 0

Kokomo 2, Lakeshore 1

Sunday, July 11

Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Wisconsin at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Kenosha

St. Cloud at Waterloo

Madison at Traverse City

Kokomo at Lakeshore

Rochester at La Crosse

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Eau Claire at Mankato

Monday, July 12

Lakeshore at Wisconsin, first game

Lakeshore at Wisconsin, second game

Kenosha at Battle Creek, first game

Kenosha at Battle Creek, second game

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Traverse City at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Duluth at Mankato

Rochester at Waterloo

Willmar at Eau Claire

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

La Crosse at St. Cloud

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;6-1

Frisco;6-1

Spokane;4-2

Massachusetts;6-3

Sioux Falls;4-3

Bismarck;5-5

Green Bay;4-4

Iowa;4-4

Duke City;3-4

Northern Arizona;1-6

Tucson;1-6

Friday, July 9

Frisco 42, Iowa 35

Saturday, July 10

Massachusetts 43, Bismarck 38

Duke City at Tucscon, n

Northern Arizona at Arizona, n

Sioux Falls at Spokane

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL

STATEWIDE STANDINGS

;W-L.;GB

West Fargo;11-1;--

Fargo (Post 2);9-1;1

Bismarck;8-4;3

Dickinson;4-4;5

Minot;4-4;5

Grand Forks;5-7;6

Fargo (Post 400);3-5;6

Mandan;2-10;9

Williston;0-10;10

OVERALL: Bismarck 14-9-1. Mandan 10-17.

STATEWIDE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 29

Bismarck 2-0, West Fargo 1-4

Grand Forks 5-6, Mandan 2-1

Fargo (Post 2) 11-9, Williston 4-4

Wednesday, June 30

Bismarck 4-5, Grand Forks 1-4

West Fargo 6-6, Mandan 0-1

Fargo (Post 400) 8-11, Williston 0-5

Thursday, July 1

Dickinson 9-1, Fargo (Post 400) 3-0

Friday, July 2

Fargo (Post 2) 2-4, Minot 1-1

Saturday, July 3

Bismarck 8, Mandan 1

Saturday, July 4

Bismarck 4, Mandan 3

Tuesday, July 6

Bismarck 3-8, Fargo (Post 400) 2-16

Fargo (Post 2) 10-10, Dickinson 0-5

West Fargo 8-4, Minot 0-1

Wednesday, July 7

Minot 12-7, Bismarck 4-10, noncounters

Thursday, July 8

Mandan at Williston (2), postponed

Friday, July 9

Fargo (Post 400) at Minot (2)

Saturday, July 10

Williston at Minot (2)

Monday, July 12

Minot at Mandan (2), 5:30, noncounter

Dickinson at Williston (2)

Grand Forks at Fargo (Post 400) (2)

Wednesday, July 14

Bismarck at Dickinson (2), 11 a.m. MDT

Mandan at Fargo (Post 400) (2), 5:30

Minot at Grand Forks (2)

Thursday, July 15

Bismarck at Fargo (Post 2) (2), 4:00

Friday, July 16

Bismarck, Mandan at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown

Saturday, July 17

Dickinson at Minot (2)

Bismarck, Mandan at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown

Sunday, July 18

West Fargo at Fargo (Post 2) (2)

Bismarck, Mandan at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown

Monday, July 19

Bismarck at Williston (2), 4:00, noncounter

Dickinson at Mandan (2), 5:00, noncounter

Tuesday, July 20

Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30, noncounter

Wednesday, July 21

Miles City (Mont.) at Mandan (2), 5:00, noncounter

West Fargo at Dickinson (2)

Fargo (Post 2) at Fargo (Post 400) (2)

Thursday, July 22

Fargo (Post 2) at Bismarck (2), 5:30, noncounter

West Fargo at Dickinson (2)

REGULAR SEASON ENDS

Saturday, July 24

State AA Tournament Play-in Game

No. 9 seed at No. 8

Class AA State Tournament

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

July 27-31

