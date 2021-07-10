Area sports

LARKS EDGE STINGERS

WILLMAR, Minn. – Brody Tanksley homered and Carter Rost pitched seven strong innings as the Bismarck Larks defeated the Willmar Stingers 3-2 on Saturday night in Northwoods League baseball.

Rost and two relievers combined to limit the Stingers to one run on six hits.

Rost allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits over seven frames to improve to 3-0. He walked none and struck out five.

Bret Barnett allowed one hit and struck out one in the eighth. Blake Gallagher worked around a pair of walks, pitching a hitless, scoreless ninth for his second save.

Brady Lavoie’s RBI single and a run-scoring grounder by Jordan Sagedahl gave Bismarck a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Stingers got one run back in the bottom of the first with the help of a Bismarck error.

Tanksley hit a third-inning solo homer to left to make it 3-1 Larks. It was the second round-tripper of the season for the junior from Indiana Southeast.

Drey Dirksen’s RBI single in the fourth pulled Willmar back within a run at 3-2.