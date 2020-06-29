Area Sports Scores: June 30
Area Sports Scores: June 30

SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL

WILLISTON KEYBIRDS 5-1, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 4-3

Governors;200;020;0;--;4;5;2

Williston;011;100;1;--;5;8;1

Skyler Riedinger, Connor Hanson (6) and Cru Walker. Garret Hill and Jaxon Meyer. W—Hill. L—Hanson. HR—Governors, Connor Hanson.

Highlights: Governors – Nick Hinsz 0-3 R; Hanson 2-3 HR, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Cade Feeney 0-2 R; Colton Schulte 2-3 2B; Cru Walker 1-3 RBI; Riedinger 5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Hanson 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB. Williston – Chris Sathe 0-2 R, 2 SB; Hill 1-4 R, SB; Meyer 3-4 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Camdin Miller 1-3 RBI; Grant Cymbaluk 2-3 R; Reed Hanson 0-3 RBI; Kyle Mischke 1-3 RBI, SB; Hill 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO.

Bismarck Governors 3, Williston Keybirds 1

Governors;102;000;0;--;3;7;2

Williston;000;001;0;--;1;3;0

Cade Feeney, Nick Hinsz (7) and Cru Walker. Jacob Engen and Jaxon Meyer. W—Feeney. L—Engen. Save—Hinsz.

Highlights: Governors – Hinsz 1-2 2B, 2 R; Connor Hanson 2-3 R; Feeney 1-3 RBI; Colton Schulte 2-2 RBI; Skyler Riedinger 0-3 RBI; Connor Weikum 1-3; Feeney 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 5 SO; Hinsz 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Williston – Garrett Hill 0-3 R, SB; Reed Hanson 1-3; Kyle Mischke 2-3; Engen 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.

BISMARCK SENATORS 5, WILLISTON 2

Senators;203;000;0;--;5;6;0

Williston;200;000;0;--;2;7;2

Jordan Porter and Kaiden Heidt. Huntor Mapes and Chris Combs. W—Porter. L—Mapes.

Highlights: Senators – Troy Kuball 1-2 2 R, 2 SB; Brett Martin 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Brock DeCoteau 2-3 2B, R, RBI, 2 SB; Ian Funk 1-3 3 RBI; Porter 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO. Williston – Tyler Tamez 2-3 2 RBI, 2 SB; Mapes 1-2 R; Mapes 7 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 2 SO.

