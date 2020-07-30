You have permission to edit this article.
Area Sports Scores: July 31
agate

Area Sports Scores: July 31

071420-spt-Baseball-02

Bismarck Governors catcher Cru Walker, right, during a game earlier this summer.

 WILL KINCAID, TRIBUNE

SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL

CLASS AA

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 14, FARGO POST 400 8 (10)

At Fargo

Governors;110;112;110;6;--;14;20;3

Post 400;070;100;000;0;--;8;12;2

Connor Hanson, Nic Devine (2), Jackson Uhler (8) and Cru Waker; Jaiden Yaeger, Caden Graf (6), Andy Mach (8) and Cooper Mattern. W – Uhler. L – Mach. HR – None.

Highlights: Govs – Colton Schulte 4-for-6, R, 3 RBIs; Skyler Riedinger 3-for-6, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Cade Feeney 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Connor Weikum 3-for-6, double, 2 R, RBI; Walker 1-for-4, double, 3 R; Isaac Pegors 4-for-5, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jack Johnson 2-for-5, RBI; Jackson Uhler 1-for-1, double, R. Post 400  - Jake Bryant 2-for-2, R; Kobe Senn 2-for-6, triple, R, RBI; Andy Mach 2-for-6, R, 2 RBIs; Ben Ostlie 1-for-3, double, R, RBI.

Note: Non-conference game.

STATE TOURNAMENT

PLAY-IN GAME

Saturday, Aug. 1

No. 9 Mandan at No. 8 Fargo Post 400, 6:30 p.m.

AT BISMARCK MUNICIPAL BALLPARK

Aug. 4-8

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 8 Fargo Post 400/No. 9 Mandan winner, 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Grand Forks vs. No. 5 Williston, 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Minot, 7 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 12 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: If necessary, 3 p.m. (second championship game)

CLASS A

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

West Region Tournament

Tuesday’s games

Game 1: Bismarck Reps 10, Mandan A’s 0 (5 innings)

Game 2: Minot Metros 10, Bismarck Senators 8

Game 3: Bismarck Capitals 11, Dickinson Volunteers 1 (6 innings)

Game 4: Jamestown 11, Williston Oilers 0 (5 innings)

Wednesday’s games

Game 5: Mandan A’s 13, Bismarck Senators 7

Game 6: Dickinson Volunteers 4, Williston Oilers 3

Game 7: Bismarck Reps 11, Minot Metros 6

Game 8: Jamestown 2, Bismarck Capitals 1 (8 innings)

Thursday’s games

Game 9: Bismarck Capitals 2, Mandan A’s 1 (state qualifier)

Game 10: Minot Metros 20, Dickinson Volunteers 10 (state qualifier)

Game 11: Bismarck Capitals 4, Minot Metros 3, 8 Innings

Game 12: Jamestown 8, Bismarck Reps 1

Friday’s games

Game 13: Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Capitals, 5 p.m.

Game 14: Jamestown vs. Winner Game 13, 7:30 p.m. (championship)

Saturday’s game

Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 1 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK BULL MOOSE 9, MANDAN FLICKERTAILS 3

Bull Moose;200;403;000;--;9;15;1

Flickertails;000;003;000;--;3;5;3

Gunnar Boehm, Nathan Critchett (6), Jake Snyder (8) and David Melfi. Tyler Strechay, Jason Decicco (5), John Farley (7), Trystan Vrieling (9) and Adam Dapkewicz. W—Boehm. L—Strechay.

Time of game: 3:26. Attendance: 755.

Records: Bismarck Bull Moose 6-23; Mandan Flickertails 19-10.

