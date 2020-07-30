Area Sports Scores: July 31

SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL
CLASS AA
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 14, FARGO POST 400 8 (10)
At Fargo
Governors;110;112;110;6;--;14;20;3
Post 400;070;100;000;0;--;8;12;2
Connor Hanson, Nic Devine (2), Jackson Uhler (8) and Cru Waker; Jaiden Yaeger, Caden Graf (6), Andy Mach (8) and Cooper Mattern. W – Uhler. L – Mach. HR – None.
Highlights: Govs – Colton Schulte 4-for-6, R, 3 RBIs; Skyler Riedinger 3-for-6, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Cade Feeney 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Connor Weikum 3-for-6, double, 2 R, RBI; Walker 1-for-4, double, 3 R; Isaac Pegors 4-for-5, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jack Johnson 2-for-5, RBI; Jackson Uhler 1-for-1, double, R. Post 400 - Jake Bryant 2-for-2, R; Kobe Senn 2-for-6, triple, R, RBI; Andy Mach 2-for-6, R, 2 RBIs; Ben Ostlie 1-for-3, double, R, RBI.
Note: Non-conference game.
STATE TOURNAMENT
PLAY-IN GAME
Saturday, Aug. 1
No. 9 Mandan at No. 8 Fargo Post 400, 6:30 p.m.
AT BISMARCK MUNICIPAL BALLPARK
Aug. 4-8
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 8 Fargo Post 400/No. 9 Mandan winner, 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 4 Grand Forks vs. No. 5 Williston, 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Minot, 7 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 12 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: If necessary, 3 p.m. (second championship game)
CLASS A
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
West Region Tournament
Tuesday’s games
Game 1: Bismarck Reps 10, Mandan A’s 0 (5 innings)
Game 2: Minot Metros 10, Bismarck Senators 8
Game 3: Bismarck Capitals 11, Dickinson Volunteers 1 (6 innings)
Game 4: Jamestown 11, Williston Oilers 0 (5 innings)
Wednesday’s games
Game 5: Mandan A’s 13, Bismarck Senators 7
Game 6: Dickinson Volunteers 4, Williston Oilers 3
Game 7: Bismarck Reps 11, Minot Metros 6
Game 8: Jamestown 2, Bismarck Capitals 1 (8 innings)
Thursday’s games
Game 9: Bismarck Capitals 2, Mandan A’s 1 (state qualifier)
Game 10: Minot Metros 20, Dickinson Volunteers 10 (state qualifier)
Game 11: Bismarck Capitals 4, Minot Metros 3, 8 Innings
Game 12: Jamestown 8, Bismarck Reps 1
Friday’s games
Game 13: Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Capitals, 5 p.m.
Game 14: Jamestown vs. Winner Game 13, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
Saturday’s game
Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 1 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK BULL MOOSE 9, MANDAN FLICKERTAILS 3
Bull Moose;200;403;000;--;9;15;1
Flickertails;000;003;000;--;3;5;3
Gunnar Boehm, Nathan Critchett (6), Jake Snyder (8) and David Melfi. Tyler Strechay, Jason Decicco (5), John Farley (7), Trystan Vrieling (9) and Adam Dapkewicz. W—Boehm. L—Strechay.
Time of game: 3:26. Attendance: 755.
Records: Bismarck Bull Moose 6-23; Mandan Flickertails 19-10.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!