Area Sports Scores: July 30

SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL
CLASS AA
STATE TOURNAMENT
AT BISMARCK MUNICIPAL BALLPARK
Aug. 4-8
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 8 Fargo Post 400/No. 9 Mandan winner, 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 4 Grand Forks vs. No. 5 Williston, 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Minot, 7 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 12 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: If necessary, 3 p.m. (second championship game)
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
Mandan A’s 13, Bismarck Senators 7
A’s;041;050;3;--;13;5;2
Senators;020;203;0;--;7;9;5
Turner Locken, Regan Schlosser and Tucker Horner; Brock DeCoteau, Troy Kuball (4), Jordan Porter (6), Matt Nathe (7) and Brett Martin. W – Locken. L – DeCoteau. HR – None.
Highlights: A’s – Schlosser 2 R; Seth Arenz 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Caleb Schmidt 2 R, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-5, R, 3 RBIs; Locken 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Luke Darras 2 R. Senators – Kuball 1-for-3, triple, R, RBI; Gage Dolajak 2-for-3, 2 R; DeCoteau 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Jordan Porter 2 R; Matt Nathe 1-for-4, double, R, RBI.
Bismarck Reps 11, Minot Metros 6
Metros;500;010;0;--;6;6;5
Reps;201;350;x;--;11;15;3
Landyn Almy, Aiden Stewart (5) and Jayen Sperow; Lucas Schell, Miles Stiefel (5) and Stiefel, Carter Klipfel (5). W – Stiefel. L – Stewart. HR – None.
Highlights: Metros – Eli Nissen 2 R; Almy 1-for-2, double, R, 3 RBIs; Tyler Johnson 2-for-4, R. Reps – C.Klipfel 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Luke Welk 3-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 2-for-2, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Stiefel 4-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Joe LaDuke 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs.
Jamestown Eagles 2, Bismarck Capitals 1 (8)
Capitals;000;001;00;--;1;5;0
Jamestown;100;000;01;--;2;5;3
Jaden Mitzel and Shea Huntington. Jakob Schempp, Mason Lunzman (7) and Tommy Falk. W--Lunzman. L--Mitzel. LOB: Bismarck 9, Jamestown 3.
Highlights: Capitals -- Mitzel 7 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 106 pitches; Jack Trottier 2-3, BB, RBI; Keegan Glatt 1-4, 2B, R. Jamestown -- Schempp 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Lunzman 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Falk 1-4, RBI; Jeremy Williams 1-4, 2 R; Max Anderson 1-3, 3B, RBI.
West Region Tournament
Tuesday’s games
Game 1: Bismarck Reps 10, Mandan A’s 0 (5 innings)
Game 2: Minot Metros 10, Bismarck Senators 8
Game 3: Bismarck Capitals 11, Dickinson Volunteers 1 (6 innings)
Game 4: Jamestown 11, Williston Oilers 0 (5 innings)
Wednesday’s games
Game 5: Mandan A’s 13, Bismarck Senators 7
Game 6: Dickinson Volunteers 4, Williston Oilers 3
Game 7: Bismarck Reps 11, Minot Metros 6
Game 8: Jamestown 2, Bismarck Capitals 1 (8 innings)
Thursday’s games
Game 9: Bismarck Capitals vs. Mandan A’s, Noon (state qualifier)
Game 10: Minot Metros vs. Dickinson Volunteers, 25 minutes after Game 9 (state qualifier)
Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 5 p.m.
Game 12: Bismarck Reps vs. Jamestown, 25 minutes after Game 11
Friday’s games
Game 13: Loser Game 12 vs. Winner Game 11, 5 p.m.
Game 14: Winner Game 123 vs. Winner Game 13, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
Saturday’s game
Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 1 p.m.
CLASS B
District 4 Tournament
Championship at New Rockford
Kidder County 1, New Rockford-Sheyenne 0
NRS;000;000;0;--;0;3;0
KC;010;000;0;--;1;4;2
Nick Berglund and Koby Duda. Jayden Rath and Parker Hager. W--Hager. L--Berglund.
Highlights: New Rockford-Sheyenne -- Kaden Jensen 1-4; Johnny Grann 1-2; Colton Soderholm 1-3; Kidder County -- Gage Pfaff scored scored on passed ball in the bottom of the second inning. Blake Pfaff 2-2; Rath 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 SO; Taren Schmidt 1-3; Elijah Fallgatter 1-3.
Records: Kidder County 16-5.
State tournament: Aug. 7 in Minot vs. District 2 team.
SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Deeter Dental/Tek Industries/Superior Cleaning/Creative Touch Homes 18-0, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 14-4, Boat Works/Wraptor Tackle Rolls 13-5, Abra Auto Body & Glass 13-5, Snortum’s Landscaping at Design of Bismarck, LLC 10-8, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 10-8, New Nest Realty, LLC 9-9, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 8-10, American Resurfcing, Inc. 5-13, Huhot 4-14, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 4-14, Elite Ag Solutions 0-18.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Sweathogs 15-3, Applewood Homes 13-5, Stonehome Brewery/Sports Page 12-6, Guaranteed Rate 12-6, Rock 30 Games 12-6, 701 Softball 12-6, Starion Bank 10-8, Kramer Agency 9-9, Big River Builders 6-12, Awest Security 4-14, Hometown Mudslingers 2-16, Hit The Spot 1-17.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 10-4, Bobcat of Mandan 10-4, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech/Stadium 9-5, Veracity Motors 7-3, tcf home loans 8-6, Bone & Joint/Delta Waterfowl/Ducks Unlimited-aka The Bird House 7-5, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith/Healthways 7-7, Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 7-7, Slette Farms 4-4, Borrowed Bucks/Naturedays 3-11, CRS 2-8, Sports Page 2-12.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Solidcore 13-1, Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 12-2, Executive Limousine 10-4, Bismarck Brewing 9-5, Vertex Properties 8-6, Williquors 7-7, McQuades/Big Wave-Mango Cart 7-7, BNC National Bank/BisMan Autoworx/Aims Physical Therapy 5-9, W.I.N.D. Outdoors/Huhot 5-9, Hebron Brick/Rattler Gas/Bank of GU/Dakota Community Bank/Glen Ullin/Hebron Merchants 4-10, Sizzlin’ S Construction/RPT Industries 3-11, Silha Electric/S&P Construction 1-13.
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: Repaireableautos.com 10-4, Redline Motorsports/Lady J’s Catering 10-4, Rec 5 10-4, Railway Credit Union 10-4, Ground Control 9-5, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 7-7, Scared Hitless 6-8, Principal Financial 6-8, 2 Vets Moving Co 6-8, OG Vets/Purple Socks 4-10, Schumacher Diamond/Mizzi Boiz 3-11, Cloverdale Foods Company/Makin Bacon 3-11.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 16-0, The Sports Page/Schmidt Enterprises 12-4, Dakota Mini Storage 10-6, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light/Waxblaster COMC 10-6, Dakota Bumper/Aohomni Nakipha/Vue Credit Union 7-9, Jones Physical Therapy 5-11, Tap-In Tavern/Bobcats 1-13, Mann Energy Services 1-13.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 13-3, Seven Seas Bar & Grill 12-4, Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital/Fusion Electric 11-5, BEK/3DSD 9-7, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 9-7, Precision Underground 9-7, Rug Rat 8-8, Country Financial/Fortified Builders 8-8, Pink it Forward 6-10, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 6-10, Wagner Financial 5-11, Spiffy Biffs/Gateway Pharmacy 0-16.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Warriors 16-0, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 11-5, Superior Marine and Powersports 9-5, Superior Marine and Powersports 9-5, Busch Light/Iron Fit/Coal Country Coffee 8-8, C4 Energy 8-8, Terry M Richter State Farm 8-8, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting 5-9, Huntington Homes 4-8, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 4-12, Martens Attorney at Law 3-13.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Sickies Garage 10-6, Custer Flats Trucking/Rehab Authority PT 9-5, Buffalo Wings & Rings/Northern Coatings Inc. 8-4, Eide 6-5, Northern Plains Plumbing/Bud Light/The Lodge 6-7, The Sports Page/United Printing/White Claw 5-7, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/BEP Petroleum 4-4, Racine Plumbing 3-13.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: Carpet World Softball 12-4, BNC National Bank 11-5, Legacy Moving 10-6, STEP Wellness 9-7, The Field Bar – New Salem 9-7, Legacy Law Firm 8-8, The Painters 6-8, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy/Sidelines 6-8, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 6-10, Starion Bank 6-10, Basin Electric 6-10, O’Brian’s/Coors 5-11.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Bismarck Motor Motel 13-3, Blink Eyewear 12-4, Badlands Environmental Consultants 11-5, Trans Trash 8-8, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 8-8, Stage Stop 7-9, ND Energy Services/Huhot 5-11, Leingang Home Center 0-16.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/Dakota Foot & Ankle 12-5, Tap In Tavern 11-6, Bachmeier Fencing 10-7, Dakota Eye Institute 9-8, Fetzer Electric 8-9, Tappen Farm Supply/Road House Bar/Lazy H Ranch 7-10, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 7-10, Bismarck Moose #302 4-13.
BISMARCK WOMEN’S STANDINGS
CAPITAL LEAGUE: Devin Wood Construction/Indigenous Energy/White Buffalo 13-2, Trans Trash 10-6, Simply Unique 8-7, Prairie View Landscaping/Great Plains Tech 6-9, GAST/Clark and Associates 5-11, Missouri River Resources 4-12.
HILLSIDE LEAGUE: Hallie’s Hair Salon 15-1, Heather Fried State Farm 13-3, 1st International/Moose 11-5, Vaaler Insurance 10-6, Captain’s Cabin – Washburn 9-7, Gross Welding & Plasma/Bat-Intentions 8-8, Curtis Rud Oil/Bismarck Eagles 7-9, JLG Sharpline Painting 3-13, Old Town 3-13, Hometown Mudslingers 1-15.
METRO LEAGUE: Super Slide/Alliance Realty 14-0, Sports Page 10-4, The Spur 9-5, Stadium/Lodge 9-5, Jerome Distributing/Stonehome Brewing 8-6, First Steps Learning Center/Hometown Tavern 3-11, BisMan Beaches/Harris Law 2-12, Pink Sox/Ponytail Express/Cleaning Frenzy/Dusty Barn Design 1-13.
MISSOURI LEAGUE: Moritz 16-0, Walzak Building/Bud Light/Smokin Photos 12-4, Apple Rush 10-6, Buffalo Wings & Rings 9-7, The Last Call Bar 8-8, Corral Bar/Ramada 8-8, Stage Stop 7-9, O’Brian’s Sport Tavern 5-11, Capital City Construction 4-12, Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria/Hatch Realty 1-15.
PIONEER LEAGUE: Cloverdale/Ron Jochim Trucking 12-2, The Field 11-1, American Family/Rusted Rail 8-4, Elbow Room 7-5, Fanta Farms 7-7, Sniper 5-7, Midway Tavern 3-9, Heinle Farms 2-10, Salter Farms 1-11.
ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Crystal Custom Apparel/YB Buckin Bulls 11-3, Batitude/TC Ranch/Fast Horse Services 10-4, T&M Electric 7-7, Lady T-Hawks 6-8, Bistro 6-8, Bud Light Seltzer/Hollevoet Orthodontics 2-12.
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Wagner’s Construction 10-6, L&H Manufacturing 10-6, Rio’s Lawn Care 10-6, Century 21 2-14.
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Anytime Works 16-0, River Side Electric/JE Homes/Rude Oil 13-3, BisMan Cards 9-7, Bucks 7-9, Mandan Refinery (Marathon), 7-9, Edgewood/Trans Trash 7-9, White Buffalo Foods, Inc. 3-13, O’Brian’s 2-14.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating 13-1, Bowers Excavating #2 9-1, Bruno’s Pizza 11-3, John’s Upholstery 9-3, Fort Rice 50+ 6-6, Magic-Touch Carpet One 4-8, First International Bank & Trust 2-10, Kelly Insurance 1-11, Wagner Financial 1-13.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE: O’Brian’s 12-2, Leingang Construction/JSJ Construction/McQuades 11-3, Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 9-5, Missouri River Resources 9-5, Old Town Tavern 9-5, Buffalo Wings & Rings 3-11, The Scapegoat Bar 2-12, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 1-13.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Anderson Custom Cabinets 15-1, Last Call Bar/Heid & Sons 11-5, New Vision Security 9-7, Cal’s Way Energy/Daryl’s Racing Pigs/Timber Athletics 8-8, Bowers Excavating 8-8, The Drink 6-10, Eide Ford 4-12, ND Innovations 3-13.
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Seven Seas Bar & Grill OP 13-2, Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 11-4, Boyko Inc/Center Machine 10-6, Bowers Excavating 7-9, John’s Upholstery/CEC 5-11, Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 1-15.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: Dakota Community Bank and Trust 12-3, Garage Logic 10-5, M & H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 10-5, Mountain Plains 10-5, Corral Sales 6-10, Old Town Tavern 6-10, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 4-12, Stage Stop 4-12.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Schwan Buick GMC 13-1, Veracity Motors 11-2, 701 Softball 7-6, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 6-7, Stage Stop 6-7, Ressler Siding and Windows 6-9, Sutton Homes 5-8, Northland Auto Auction 3-10, New Freedom Center 3-10.
