Area Sports: June 23

AREA SPORTS
LARKS OFFER JERSEY FOR DONATION
The Bismarck Larks and Farmers Union are offering a free jersey on Wednesday for a donation of two food items (canned or boxed).
The “Donation Drive-Thru” begins at 8 a.m. at Bismarck Municial Ballpark. All food items will be donated to Great Plains Food Bank. Limit one jersey per person.
Last year, the jerseys were gone in 3 1/2 hours. A total of 3,574.2 pounds of food were donated, along with and $479, for a total of 5,725 meals.
MINNESOTA, IOWA SET NWL POD
A third Northwoods League pod will begin play on July 1.
The Minnesota-Iowa pod, featuring teams in St. Cloud, Mankato, Willmar, Rochester and Waterloo, will play in their home ballparks. The season will run through Aug. 20. The team with the best winning percentage will be declared the winner.
The Minnesota-Iowa pod joins pods in Michigan and Wisconsin-Illinois beginning its season on July 1. The three-team North Dakota pod, based in Bismarck, began on June 15.
CRUZ HONORED FOR CHARITY EFFORTS
Minnesota Twins outfielder Nelson Cruz received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award during the ESPY's on Sunday night in a videotaped piece introduced by the late boxer's daughter, Laila.
Cruz has helped his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz in the Dominican Republic build a police station, a medical clinic and acquire a fire truck and firefighting gear, as well as an ambulance.
Cruz cried and put his head in his hands before composing himself and saying, "From the bottom of my heart, my family, my foundation and my hometown, thank you."
