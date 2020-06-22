Area Sports: June 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AREA SPORTS

LARKS OFFER JERSEY FOR DONATION

The Bismarck Larks and Farmers Union are offering a free jersey on Wednesday for a donation of two food items (canned or boxed).

The “Donation Drive-Thru” begins at 8 a.m. at Bismarck Municial Ballpark. All food items will be donated to Great Plains Food Bank. Limit one jersey per person.

Last year, the jerseys were gone in 3 1/2 hours. A total of 3,574.2 pounds of food were donated, along with and $479, for a total of 5,725 meals.

MINNESOTA, IOWA SET NWL POD

A third Northwoods League pod will begin play on July 1.

The Minnesota-Iowa pod, featuring teams in St. Cloud, Mankato, Willmar, Rochester and Waterloo, will play in their home ballparks. The season will run through Aug. 20. The team with the best winning percentage will be declared the winner.

The Minnesota-Iowa pod joins pods in Michigan and Wisconsin-Illinois beginning its season on July 1. The three-team North Dakota pod, based in Bismarck, began on June 15.

CRUZ HONORED FOR CHARITY EFFORTS