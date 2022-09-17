Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 18

GILLUND, SCOTT JOIN BSC BASEBALL

Spencer Gillund and Chris Scott have been hired as assistant baseball coaches at Bismarck State College.

Gillund hit .394 and slugged 19 home runs with 86 RBI in 71 games for the Mystics from 2016-2017. From there, the Enderlin, N.D., native played in 36 games in two seasons at the University of Mary. He also played with the Bismarck Larks during the 2017 Northwoods League season.

Scott played four seasons at the University of Mary, appearing in 162 games as a two-way player. He has spent the past two summers with the Bismarck Reps, Senators and Scarlets Legion teams. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native is the son of current Colorado Rockies pitching coach Rick Scott.

With the Mystics, Scott will work with the pitchers and outfielders. Gillund will work with the infielders under first-year head coach Jaden Scott.