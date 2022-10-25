 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 26

LARKS EMPLOYEES CITED BY NWL

Monica Blake, Charlie Maurer and the Bismarck Larks broadcast team have been recognized by the Northwoods League.

Blake, formerly the General Manager for Funatix Events and now the General Manager for the Minot Northwoods League, was named the Most Valuable Employee. Blake assisted game day operations and also was a key figure in promoting the Mandan Rodeo Days, the Bismarck Marathon and the Santa Run.

Maurer was named the Northwoods League TV Announcer of the Year. The Ball State University grad, along with Dathyl Larsen, LaMark Wylie, Charlie Hammock, Elijah Grabrick, Clayton Van Horn, and Joshua Tigges, were also recognized as the top Gameday Presentation in the Great Plains Division. Bismarck had 17 of its games broadcast on ESPN+, one of the most in the league. 

