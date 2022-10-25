Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 26

Aaron Judge’s future is uncertain. It remains to be seen whether Aaron Boone’s is, too. Judge’s career in pinstripes might have ended when he made the final out in a 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros, who completed a four-game AL Championship Series sweep as the Yankees unraveled with yet another defensive meltdown. In the hours before opening day, Judge turned down a seven-year contract that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29, choosing instead to remain eligible for free agency after the World Series.