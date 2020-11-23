Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 24

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MINOT'S WHEELER SIGNS WITH BSC
Morgan Wheeler of Minot High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.
Wheeler, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, averaged 3.4 kills per set this season for the Majettes. Wheeler is a two-time All-West Region selection.
“Morgan’s explosive athleticism as a hitter and quick play in the back row will be a key part of the Mystics volleyball team,” BSC coach Kyle Kuether said.
UND HEAVILY FAVORED IN NCHC
North Dakota got 27 of 28 first-place votes in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference preseason poll on Monday.
UND, defending NCHC champion, received 223 points. Denver was the only other team to get a first-place vote. Minnesota Duluth rounded out the top three.
The NCHC season is scheduled to begin Dec. 1 in Omaha where all eight teams will play 10 conference games in the span of 20 days. UND’s first game is Dec. 2 against Miami (Ohio). The Fighting Hawks will play two games each against Denver, Miami, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
LARKS HOLDING TOY DRIVE EVENT
The Bismarck Larks, along with North American Coal and the Salvation Army, are hosting a toy drive event Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Municipal Ballpark parking lot.
Toy donations will be given to families who could not otherwise afford Christmas presents. Participants will receive a limited-edition Larks scarf as a gift for making a donation. Only 500 scarves are available.
The festive drive-thru event also will feature hot chocolate, candy, mistletoe, bell-ringing and snowballs. The event will be safe and socially distant.
For more information go to larksbaseball.com.
COVID HITS WCHA
The college hockey season has barely started, but a COVID-19 cancellation has already hit the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
Minnesota State announced positive test results within the program will not allow the series with Bemidji State to be completed as scheduled on Monday. The two teams played on Sunday, and no positive tests had been produced by either team prior to game time.
The Mavericks and Beavers are scheduled to play again on Friday and Saturday. Minnesota State said the status of those games won’t be determined until completion of full contact tracing.
