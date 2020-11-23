Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 24

The Bismarck Larks, along with North American Coal and the Salvation Army, are hosting a toy drive event Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Municipal Ballpark parking lot.

Toy donations will be given to families who could not otherwise afford Christmas presents. Participants will receive a limited-edition Larks scarf as a gift for making a donation. Only 500 scarves are available.

The festive drive-thru event also will feature hot chocolate, candy, mistletoe, bell-ringing and snowballs. The event will be safe and socially distant.

For more information go to larksbaseball.com.

COVID HITS WCHA

The college hockey season has barely started, but a COVID-19 cancellation has already hit the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Minnesota State announced positive test results within the program will not allow the series with Bemidji State to be completed as scheduled on Monday. The two teams played on Sunday, and no positive tests had been produced by either team prior to game time.

The Mavericks and Beavers are scheduled to play again on Friday and Saturday. Minnesota State said the status of those games won’t be determined until completion of full contact tracing.

