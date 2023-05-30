Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CENTURY, SCHOEPP WIN WEST GOLF TITLE

Lucas Schoepp helped Century win the West Region boys golf title on Tuesday at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson.

Schoepp edged teammate Anders Alm in a playoff to earn medalist honors after both carded a 73. Caden Willer of St. Mary's was third individually, one stroke back of Schoepp and Alm.

Century won with a low team score of 300. Minot finished with 314 for second place. The Magicians' Bennett Bartsch tied Matt Souther of Legacy for fourth with a 75.

Souther was named the West Region senior athlete of the year.

NELSON WITHDRAWS FROM NBA DRAFT

Grant Nelson has withdrawn from the NBA Draft.

The former North Dakota State standout and 2020 Mr. Basketball Award winner from Devils Lake had until Wednesday to stay in the draft or return to college.

The 6-11 Nelson averaged 17.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Bison and has two years of college eligibility remaining. Nelson has drawn interest from the likes of Kentucky, Kansas and several other of the top names in the sport.

He also is expected to land a lucrative NIL package wherever he ends up.

KRAFT TO THROW AT NATIONALS

Legacy High graduate Matt Kraft will throw the javelin at the NCAA outdoor championships in Austin, Texas on June 7.

Kraft, a junior, is ranked 20th in the country and is the Summit League champion in the javelin. He is one of four NDSU athletes competing, including Trevor Otterdahl (hammer throw), Benji Phillips (javelin), and Jacob Rodin (800 meters).

Rodin is the first NDSU men's athlete to participate in an individual running event at nationals.

U-MARY TEAMS POST 3.355 GPA

The University of Mary athletics teams combined for a grade point average of 3.355 for the spring semester season.

Sixteen of the Marauders 17 teams registered GPAs of 3.00 or better. Female teams collectively earned a 3.507 GPA, while the male teams owned a 3.316.

The men’s team golf team (3.745) topped the chart followed by the women’s swimming team (3.689).