Area Sports Briefs: May 24

ST. MARY'S-BHS GAME POSTPONED

Monday's West Region Baseball Tournament play-in game between No. 8 seed St. Mary's and ninth-seeded Bismarck was postponed due to weather.

The game will be played Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The winner between the Saints (9-15) and Demons (4-22) will advance to face top-seeded Dickinson (22-2) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at Mandan Municipal Ballpark, site of the West Region Tournament.

UND'S HOLM SIGNS WITH CFL TEAM

Former University of North Dakota defensive back Evan Holm has signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

Holm, who had 45 tackles and two interceptions for the Fighting Hawks last season, joins former UND running back Brady Oliveira with the Blue Bombers.

Other former UND players in the CFL include defensive lineman Mason Bennett (Hamilton Tiger-Cats) and defensive back Deion Harris (Toronto Argonauts).

