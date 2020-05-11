Area Sports Briefs: May 12

AREA SPORTS
S.D. LEGION BASEBALL GOING AHEAD
The South Dakota American Legion Baseball commissioners have decided to go ahead with the 2020 season.
Dan Sudbeck, a state Legion baseball commissioner, said a state tournament is still planned, subject to change.
"At this point we are planning on state and region tournaments, unless things go or get out of control with the COVID-19 situation," Sudbeck said. "... Our guidelines will be sent out in a couple of days."
South Dakota's state tournaments normally begin in late July.
The Class A Senior Legion tournament is scheduled for Brandon, beginning July 24. Groton is scheduled to host the Class B Senior Legion event, beginning July 31. Pierre is scheduled to host the Class A Junior Legion tournament, beginning July 24, and Redfield is slated to host the Class B Junior Legion tournament, beginning Aug. 7.
South Dakota, the state where Legion baseball originated, decided to go ahead in the wake of season shutdowns by the nearby states of North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
STETSON FINISHES FOURTH AS LEME WINS
World No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil rode his way to the two-day title of the PBR’s Unleash The Beast competition in Guthrie, Okla., on Sunday.
Leme’s three-ride total of 261.50 points, including a 90-point ride on Sunday, easily outdistanced runner-up Cody Teel (176.0).
With the win, Leme leads Jess Lockwood by 235 points in the overall season standings. Lockwood is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, which required surgery.
Williston’s Stetson Lawrence finished fourth in Guthrie with 170.75 points, climbing 10 spots in the world rankings to No. 27. Lawrence was tied for first after Saturday’s action, but was bucked off Heartbreak Kid in his final ride of the event, which was held in an empty arena due to the coronavirus pandemic.
