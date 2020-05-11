Area Sports Briefs: May 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AREA SPORTS

S.D. LEGION BASEBALL GOING AHEAD

The South Dakota American Legion Baseball commissioners have decided to go ahead with the 2020 season.

Dan Sudbeck, a state Legion baseball commissioner, said a state tournament is still planned, subject to change.

"At this point we are planning on state and region tournaments, unless things go or get out of control with the COVID-19 situation," Sudbeck said. "... Our guidelines will be sent out in a couple of days."

South Dakota's state tournaments normally begin in late July.

The Class A Senior Legion tournament is scheduled for Brandon, beginning July 24. Groton is scheduled to host the Class B Senior Legion event, beginning July 31. Pierre is scheduled to host the Class A Junior Legion tournament, beginning July 24, and Redfield is slated to host the Class B Junior Legion tournament, beginning Aug. 7.

South Dakota, the state where Legion baseball originated, decided to go ahead in the wake of season shutdowns by the nearby states of North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

STETSON FINISHES FOURTH AS LEME WINS