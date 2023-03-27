FEENEY EARNS SUMMIT HONOR

Cade Feeney has been named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week.

The former Century High standout earned his first win of the season with seven innings of one-run ball for North Dakota State on Friday in its 10-2 road win over Omaha.

On the season, the junior right-hander is 1-3 in six starts with a 6.83 ERA in a team-high 41 innings.

The Bison (5-18) play at Nebraska (13-8-1) tonight at 7 p.m.

JANDRIC, SIDORSKI GET PRO SHOTS

Chris Jandric has signed with the Rochester Americans of the AHL and Ryan Sidorski has landed an amateur tryout agreement with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL.

Both were defenseman for North Dakota this season.

Jandric totaled 33 points in 39 games for UND, ranking among the top five defenseman in points.

Sidorski had nine points, all assists, in 36 games for the Fighting Hawks.

Jandrick and Sidorski join fellow defensemen Ethan Frisch and Tyler Kleven and forward Mark Senden as signing pro contracts since UND's season ended at 18-15-6.