Area Sports Briefs: March 23

MARAUDERS' NSIC OPENER THURSDAY

The University of Mary's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opening doubleheader scheduled for today against Wayne State has been pushed back to Thursday due to inclement weather.

The Marauders (8-7) and Wildcats (3-0, 9-7) will play two starting at noon on Thursday at Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne, Neb.

After the doubleheader against Wayne on Thursday, the Marauders head to Mankato, Minn., for a doubleheader Saturday and one game Sunday against the Mavericks.

MINOT ADDS FORMER PRO TO STAFF

Minot State has hired Dave Volk as its offensive line coach.

Volk, who played college football at Nebraska and was a captain for the Cornhuskers in 2001, spent time with the Bears and Cowboys in the NFL.

Volk has previous Northern Sun coaching experience at Minnesota-Crookston and Wayne State. Most recently he was an assistant coach at Frisco Legacy Christian Academy (Texas).

VIKINGS INK SMITH

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Za'Darius Smith agreed to a three-year contract worth $42 million with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, giving the team a pass-rushing boost it badly neede.

Speaking to reporters at Vikings headquarters after his deal was done, Smith shook his head and smiled as he recounted that interaction with Hunter at the NFL's annual all-star game.

“Big shoutout to Danielle Hunter, man. I'm happy to be here to get a chance to play with him,” said Smith, whose contract has incentives that can boost the maximum value to $47 million.

The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games for Green Bay, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions.

The Packers released Smith last week. He reached an agreement to return to his original team, the Baltimore Ravens, but that contract — according to multiple reports — fell through.

“I love Baltimore. I want to thank Baltimore for giving me the opportunity when they drafted me. But, you know, things didn’t work out. And in my heart I just wanted to be somewhere I knew the coaching staff and I didn’t have to go that far,” Smith said. "Just being here is exciting, man, and I’m just ready to elevate and better my game.’’

