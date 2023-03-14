D-I OUTFIELDER TO PLAY FOR LARKS

Ryker Billingsley from California-Riverside will play for the Bismarck Larks this season.

An outfielder, Billingsley is a redshirt freshman for the Highlanders. Last summer, he played for the Casper Spuds of the Independence League, hitting .260 with nine RBIs.

Manager Will Flynt said Billingsley will bring "Division I experience and skill" to the Larks, who open the season May 29 at home against Duluth.

UND BASKETBALL COACHES RE-SIGNED

University of North Dakota men and women's basketball coaches Paul Sather and Mallory Bernhard have signed contract extensions through the 2025-26 season.

Sather finished his fourth season leading the Fighting Hawks in 2022-23 by leading the team to six wins in their final nine games, reaching the quarterfinal round of the Summit League tournament.

Bernhard took over the women's basketball program in the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season and is the first former UND player to serve as the head coach.

The Fighting Hawks, under Bernhard, will compete at the Women's Basketball Invitational later this week, the first national postseason tournament appearance since 2016-17.

NELSON HONORED

North Dakota State junior Grant Nelson has been named to the All-District 12 first team.

The Devils Lake product joins Ben Woodside, Taylor Braun, Lawrence Alexander and Vinnie Shahid as the five Bison who have earned first-team NABC All-District honors in their Division-I era.

Nelson led the Bison in points (19.9 ppg), rebounds (9.8 rpg), assists (2.4 apg), blocks (1.7 bpg) and steals (1.1 spg) this season.

Nelson also earned All-Summit League first-team honors.