Area Sports Briefs: June 3

Narbuvoll is the first U-Mary athlete to earn the award in track and third overall, joining Jennifer Agnew (2013) and Alexis Zeis (2015), both of whom won the award for cross country.

Narbuvoll, a senior from Norway, won two D-II national titles at the outdoor championships last weekend in Allendale, Mich., including setting a new record in the 5,000-meter run. Her time of 15:37.50 broke a record which had stood for 36 years, shattering the mark by more than 20 seconds. Narbuvoll also won the 10K at Grand Valley State's stadium, following a performance at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet which saw her capture a triple - 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 -- leading the Marauders to the team title.

“It is such an honor for Ida to receive this award and I cannot think of a more deserving person to receive this recognition,” said Marauders' head coach Dennis Newell. “Every head coach in NCAA Division II votes on this award. The respect Ida has earned for her efforts this season makes this honor very special.”

Narbuvoll finished her career as a nine-time All-American combined between track and cross country.

