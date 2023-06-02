LARKS FALL TO STINGERS

Zach Stroh and Kyle Payne drove in two runs apiece as the Willmar Stingers defeated the Bismarck Larks 5-2 on Friday at Municipal Ballpark

Stroh gave the Stingers an early lead with a two-out, two-run single in the second. Stroh went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.

Jake Hjelle led off the fourth with a double and scored the third Willmar run.

Payne hit a two-out, two-run homer to left in the seventh to make it 5-0 Stingers.

Ray Cebulski threw five shutout innings, limiting Bismarck to three hits and walking seven to get the win.

Nick Johnson’s sacrifice fly in the seventh for the Larks on the scoreboard. Jackson Beaman’s RBI single plated Trenton Rowan in the eighth, pulling the Larks within three runs at 5-2.

Benjamin Rosengard, Rowan and Dylan Perry each had a pair of hits for Bismarck.

Sean Hamilton and Jonny Lowe combined to strike out 12 Willmar batters, with Lowe fanning eight over the final five frames.

The Larks (3-2) and Stingers (2-1) square off again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

FELDERMAN REACHES SINGLES SEMIS

Mandan junior Sophia Feldermam advanced to the semifinals of the singles competition at the state tennis tournament on Friday in Grand Forks.

Felderman, the West Region singles champion, posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Kellan Taragos of Fargo North in the opening round and a 6-0, 6-0 win over Minot’s Kylie Fettig in the second round.

She will take on Sidney Ressler of Minot, the West’s No. 3 seed, at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to the title match.

Paige McCormick of Fargo Davies and Sarea Su of West Fargo Sheyenne, the East’s No. 1 seed, meet in the other semifinal.

Cambrya Kraft of Legacy is still in the hunt for a consolation title, advancing to Saturday morning’s semifinals. She will take on Minot’s Kyllie Fettig at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Three West Region doubles teams are in the semifinals.

Maya Kubsad and Erika Lee of Century won 6-2, 6-0 over Lily Wicklow and Melody Jiang of Fargo Davies and 6-3, 6-3 over Madisyn Stauss and Magdalene Spicer of Grand Forks Central.

Aleah McPherson and Chelsa Krom of Legacy will take on the Century duo at 11 a.m. in the semifinals. McPherson and Krom won 6-2, 6-1 over Jayne Thompson and Shireen Durrani of West Fargo Sheyenne and 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 over Farah Spicer and Addison Lommen of Grand Forks Red River.

Valeria Bradley and Shayna Klitzke of Dickinson meet Breck Sufficool of Abigail Martineck of Valley City will meet in the other semifinal.

MINOT'S NISSEN EARNS TOP AWARD

Minot pitcher Eli Nissen has been named the Gatorade North Dakota Baseball Player of the Year.

The 5-11 left-hander went 4-0 with an earned run average of 0.00 in 22 innings with 50 strikeouts for the Magicians.

Nissen, who graduated with a 4.0 grade point average, has signed to play baseball at D-I Creighton.