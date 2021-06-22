Area Sports Briefs: June 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

OAKES NAMED NDSU BASEBALL COACH

Tyler Oakes has been named the new head baseball coach at North Dakota State.

The University of Minnesota grad has been the Bison's pitching coach since 2014. He was named associate head coach at NDSU in 2018. Oakes pitched four seasons for the Golden Gophers and one season professionally in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system in 2009.

Oakes replaces Tod Brown, who was named head coach at New Mexico on June 17 after 14 seasons at NDSU.

The Bison won a school-record 42 games this past season and advanced to the NCAA tournament.

SHREVEPORT WINS NAHL TITLE

Shreveport struck first and had the last laugh.

The Mudbugs spoiled a historic season by the Aberdeen Wings by winning the NAHL's Robertson Cup championship game 3-2 Tuesday night at Blaine, Minn.

It was a bitter close to a season in which Aberdeen put together a 103-point regular season with a 51-4-1 record.

Shreveport, which eliminated Maine with a two-game sweep in the semifinals, led from the 21st minute the championship game.