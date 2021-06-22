Area Sports Briefs: June 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
OAKES NAMED NDSU BASEBALL COACH
Tyler Oakes has been named the new head baseball coach at North Dakota State.
The University of Minnesota grad has been the Bison's pitching coach since 2014. He was named associate head coach at NDSU in 2018. Oakes pitched four seasons for the Golden Gophers and one season professionally in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system in 2009.
Oakes replaces Tod Brown, who was named head coach at New Mexico on June 17 after 14 seasons at NDSU.
The Bison won a school-record 42 games this past season and advanced to the NCAA tournament.
SHREVEPORT WINS NAHL TITLE
Shreveport struck first and had the last laugh.
The Mudbugs spoiled a historic season by the Aberdeen Wings by winning the NAHL's Robertson Cup championship game 3-2 Tuesday night at Blaine, Minn.
It was a bitter close to a season in which Aberdeen put together a 103-point regular season with a 51-4-1 record.
Shreveport, which eliminated Maine with a two-game sweep in the semifinals, led from the 21st minute the championship game.
Following a scoreless first period, Sean Bunting scored an unassisted goal just 54 seconds into the game to give the Mudbugs a permanent lead. Giovanni Procopio put Shreveport ahead 2-0 with a tally at 9:37 and the Mudbugs had some breathing room.
Aberdeen's Liam Fraser notched a power-play goal at 13:05 of the second period and the Wings left the ice training 2-1 after two periods.
But some nasty leftovers from the second period came back to haunt the Wings in the third. Fraser took a double-minor high-sticking penalty in the final minute of the second period, giving Shreveport a man advantage for the first 3:14 of the third.
The Mudbugs wasted no time capitalizing on the windfall. Joe Mack popped in a power-play goal just 46 second into the third period. That gave Shreveport the cushion needed to withstand Fraser's second goal with 3:13 remaining.
Shreveport, which capped a 38-11-7 regular season with a 9-1 postseason run, outshot Aberdeen 32-19. Cole Hudson had 17 stops in the Shreveport net, including nine in the first period. Aberdeen's Jake Sibell made 29 saves, including 13 in the first period.
Aberdeen won the Robertson Cup championship in 2019. Last year's NAHL playoffs were canceled due to coronavirus considerations.