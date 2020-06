Area Sports Briefs: June 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AREA SPORTS

GOEDERT ALLEGEDLY SUCKER-PUNCHED

(TNS) -- Dallas Goedert was uninjured following an altercation at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday, a person familiar with the situation told NJ Advance Media on Saturday.

The Eagles tight end was out with his family for dinner when he was allegedly sucker-punched unprovoked. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution and is said to be fine after the incident, the person said.

Goedert is entering his third season with the Eagles. He appeared in 15 games last season and produced 58 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns.

The Eagles selected Goedert in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played college football at South Dakota State, and he is a native of Britton, South Dakota.

