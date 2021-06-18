Area Sports Briefs: June 19

FOUR LOCAL GOLFERS ON ALL-STATE TEAM

Four Bismarck-Mandan golfers were named to the Class A boys all-state team.

Logan Schoeep, a junior, from Century was named to the 10-member squad, along with Mandan senior Trey Hohbein, St. Mary’s senior Jackson Gilchrist and Legacy senior Logan Barrett.

Gavin Argent of Minot was named the outstanding senior athlete and Mike Dobberstein of Fargo North was named the coach of the year.

LARKS WIN PAIR IN EAU CLAIRE

The Bismarck Larks scored five runs over the first three innings and closed with three runs in the final two frames to post an 8-5 Northwoods League victory on Friday night in Eau Claire, Wis.

The Larks were outhit 10-8 but posted an 8-5 victory over the Express.

Ryan Curran had three hits, Brant Schaffitzel went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and Jaxon Rosencranz was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two runs scored.

Earlier in the day, the Larks scored two runs in the seventh and six in the eighth to finish off a 10-2 win over the Express in the completion of a game suspended by rain on Friday night.