Area Sports Briefs: June 17

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

NDSU'S HARM NAMED ALL-REGION

North Dakota State pitcher Parker Harm has been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-Central Region Team.

Harm, named to the first team, tied a school record for saves (12) and set a new record in strikeouts per nine inning at 15.08.

For the season, the left-hander from Mandan posted a 1.70 earned run average, seventh-lowest in team history. In 37 innings, Harm struck out 62 and walked 15.

Harm finished his Bison career with the second-most saves in program history (15), third-most appearances (70) and sixth-most strikeouts (190). His strikeout-per-nine inning rate of 10.58 is the highest in team history.

Harm helped the Bison to a school-record 42 wins and a trip to the NCAA tournament.

BURKE HONORED

MaLiah Burke of Minot has been named the Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Burke, a junior, scored 23 goals and had 17 assists in leading the Majettes to the state championship and 16-0 record.

Burke, also a track standout during the spring season, carries a 4.0 grade point average academically.

